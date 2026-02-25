Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Hartley Short Dies By Suicide At 42

Martin Short’s Daughter Katherine Hartley Short Dies By Suicide At 42

Katherine Hartley Short, daughter of comedian Martin Short, has died at 42. Here’s what we know and a look at her life and career.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 09:30 AM (IST)

Katherine Hartley Short, the eldest daughter of beloved comedian and actor Martin Short, has died at the age of 42. Authorities discovered her at her home in the Hollywood Hills on Monday evening.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call shortly after 6:40 p.m. Emergency personnel also arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead at the residence. TMZ, citing police sources, reported that her death resulted from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement shared through a family representative, the Shorts confirmed the news. "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," the statement read. "The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time."

Who Was Katherine Hartley Short?

Katherine was the eldest of Martin Short’s three children and the daughter of Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010. Unlike many children of Hollywood figures, Katherine largely stayed out of the public eye. She occasionally accompanied her father to industry gatherings but generally chose a life away from cameras and headlines. Her last known public appearance was in January 2020, when she was photographed outside Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.

A Career Dedicated to Helping Others

While she kept her personal life private, Katherine committed herself professionally to helping others. After earning a bachelor’s degree from New York University, she went on to complete a master’s degree at the University of Southern California.

She built her career in social work in Los Angeles, focusing on supporting vulnerable individuals in her community. In addition to her professional work, she was involved with Bring Change to Mind, an organization that promotes mental health awareness and encourages open conversations about emotional well-being.

Her advocacy reflected a deep commitment to compassion and care, values that defined her life far beyond her family name.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416) 

Published at : 25 Feb 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
