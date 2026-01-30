Prime Minister Mark Carney attended the gala to celebrate the hit Canadian TV series 'Heated Rivalry' and deliver a congratulatory speech for its creators and cast.
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney openly embraced his inner fanboy while attending a gala celebrating the hit 2025 Canadian TV series Heated Rivalry on Thursday evening in Ottawa. The Prime Minister made a surprise appearance at Prime Time, the Canadian Media Producers Association’s annual screen and media production gathering, where he delivered a congratulatory speech for the show’s creators and cast.
On the red carpet, Carney shared a warm moment with Hudson Williams, one of the series’ co-lead actors who plays a closeted professional hockey player. Williams gave PM Carney a jacket resembling the now-iconic Team Canada fleece his character wears in the show, and the Prime Minister wasted no time in pulling it on over his black suit.
The two then posed for pictures, where Carney said that he and Williams are “basically the same” and even called him his “best friend”. When photographers asked them to switch poses, the Prime Minister playfully told Williams to “do the leg thing,” a popular reference from the series that delighted fans.
Inside the venue, Carney praised Heated Rivalry for its strong storytelling, Canadian identity, and meaningful 2SLGBTQ+ representation. He specifically applauded director Jacob Tierney and author Rachel Reid, whose Game Changers novels inspired the series, for choosing to produce the show in Canada after American studios had asked the makers to “tone down” the show.
PM Carney Jokes About ‘Greenlighting’ Heated Rivalry
“So Jacob did the right thing. He did the smart thing. He came home to Canada,” PM Carney said during his speech before adding, “He came home to a nation that celebrates what makes us different.”
Carney joked about taking credit for the show’s success. “I’m a politician. I’m not above taking credit for the Canadian funding that helped you share this story with the world. I greenlit this thing. I stood up to the Americans.”
Reflecting on the energy of the evening, Carney told the audience, “I don’t know if you saw that energy on the carpet, but I felt it.” He went on to praise the cast and creators, saying their talent, values, and determination had inspired millions of viewers worldwide.
The Prime Minister also jokingly claimed responsibility for bringing Heated Rivalry stars Shane and Ilia to Ottawa, adding another light-hearted moment to the event.
