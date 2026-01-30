Mardaani 3 Review: Rani Mukerji Delivers A Hard-Hitting Film That Shakes And Stays With You

Mardaani 3 once again shows how much impact a strong lead actor can have on a film. Rani Mukerji is the heart of the movie and shines in every scene, reminding viewers why she is considered one of the finest actresses in Hindi cinema. Although the trailer reminded many people of Delhi Crime 3, the film goes much deeper. It is not just about girl trafficking but tells a more painful and emotional story.

The film is about several young girls who go missing from a city. Police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy (played by Rani Mukerji) leads the investigation. At first, it seems like a regular sex racket case, but the truth turns out to be far more disturbing. Why are these girls disappearing, and why are some of them being killed? The film slowly reveals these answers, making it engaging to watch.

Screenplay Briefly Loses Focus But…

Mardaani 3 is intense and unsettling in many parts. While the story starts off strong, the screenplay loses focus briefly in the middle. However, the film regains its grip with strong twists and emotional moments. Some scenes are disturbing and stay with you long after they end. The final reveal is especially hard-hitting. Even with its flaws, the film remains powerful mainly because of Rani Mukerji’s strong screen presence.

Rani delivers an excellent performance as Shivani Roy. Whether it’s speaking Marathi confidently, delivering strong dialogues, or handling action scenes, she looks convincing and fearless. She brings depth and energy to every frame. Mallika Prasad Amma, who plays the villain, does a good job in creating fear, while Janki Bodiwala also performs well.

Powerful Acting Makes Up For Minor Flaws

The film is written by Aayush Gupta, Deepak Kingrani, and Baljeet Singh Marwah, and directed by Abhiraj Minawala. While the writing could have been tighter, the direction works well. Rani Mukerji’s character is used effectively, allowing her performance to stand out.

Mardaani 3 is worth watching, especially for Rani Mukerji’s powerful acting. Despite some weak moments, it is an emotional and impactful film.

Rating: 3.5 stars