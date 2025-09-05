Mankirt Aulakh Donates ₹5 Crore And 100 Tractors For Punjab Flood Relief

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMankirt Aulakh Donates ₹5 Crore And 100 Tractors For Punjab Flood Relief

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh donated ₹5 Crore and 100 tractors to Punjab flood relief, actively assisting on the ground. He emphasised his duty to support his "family" in Punjab.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
In the wake of the devastating floods that ravaged several districts of Punjab, leaving countless families displaced and villages submerged, Punjabi music superstar Mankirt Aulakh has stepped forward with a remarkable gesture of solidarity. The singer, celebrated for chartbusters like Gangland, Bhabhi, Badnam, Vail, and Khoke, has donated ₹5 Crore and 100 tractors to aid flood relief efforts across the state.

Standing by His People in Times of Crisis

Beyond the generous financial contribution, Mankirt Aulakh has been personally present on the ground, working alongside relief teams to deliver essential supplies and extend comfort to those affected. His active involvement has earned admiration from fans and citizens alike, portraying him as more than just a musical icon.

Speaking about his decision, the singer shared heartfelt words: “Punjab and everyone who lives here is my family. This soil is our mother. What I am doing is my duty as a son of Punjab, and I will stand by my people till my family fully recovers. Satnam Waheguru.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
Punjab Floods: A Crisis That Shook the State

Heavy monsoon rains earlier this year triggered flash floods across multiple districts, damaging homes, farmlands, and infrastructure. Several villages had to be evacuated as rivers breached their banks, displacing thousands of residents. The state government, along with NGOs and volunteers, has been coordinating massive relief operations to rehabilitate the affected communities.

In addition to Mankirt Aulakh, many celebrities and philanthropists have also extended support. Punjabi stars like Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonu Sood have contributed through financial aid, relief material, and fundraising initiatives, uniting to help the state rebuild after the calamity.

A New Chapter in His Career

On the professional front, Mankirt Aulakh is preparing to make his acting debut in a period action drama titled Brown Boys, produced by T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture. The project promises to showcase him in a powerful new avatar, marking an exciting milestone in his artistic journey.

 

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mankirt Aulakh
