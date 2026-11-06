Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actors Athulya Chandra, Bibin Perumpilly arrested for doctor's assault.

Doctor lured, then assaulted and robbed at apartment.

Bibin allegedly assaulted doctor; Athulya threatened false charges.

Police arrested three; ten others remain at large.

Malayalam actors Athulya Chandra and Bibin Perumpilly have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault and robbery involving a young doctor in Kochi, Kerala. Police have arrested three people so far, while 10 other individuals are also named as accused in the case. The arrests follow allegations that the doctor was lured to an apartment on the pretext of providing medical treatment before being assaulted and robbed.

The arrested individuals were taken to a hospital for medical examination. The incident reportedly took place at the Easen Springdale apartment complex in the Ponnurunni area of Kochi.

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Doctor Allegedly Lured To Apartment On Pretext Of Treatment

According to the complaint, the doctor received a call asking him to visit the apartment to treat a relative of Athulya Chandra who was reportedly unwell. Since he already knew the actress, he trusted the request and went to the location.

However, the situation allegedly took a violent turn after he arrived. The doctor claimed that around 12 people were already present at the apartment. He was allegedly taken into a room, confined and assaulted by the group.

Bibin Perumpilly Accused Of Assaulting Doctor

In his complaint, the doctor alleged that Bibin Perumpilly slapped him and punched him near the ribs. Other people present at the apartment also allegedly joined in the assault.

The accused have also been charged with allegedly taking the doctor's mobile phone, smartwatch and wireless earphones. Media reports put the combined value of these belongings at around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh.

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Athulya Chandra Faces Allegations Of Abuse And Threats

Athulya Chandra has also been named in the complaint. The doctor alleged that she verbally abused him and threatened to implicate him in a false case.

According to his account, she allegedly threatened to accuse him of attempting to sexually assault her relative after drugging her. Police have arrested three people in connection with the case and are searching for the remaining accused. Bibin Perumpilly has reportedly been named as the first accused, while Athulya Chandra is listed as the third accused.

Who Are Athulya Chandra And Bibin Perumpilly?

Athulya Chandra is a Malayalam actress who has appeared in films such as Deus Irae, Ganagandharvan and Uyire.

Bibin Perumpilly is an actor and film producer. His film credits include Lokah, King of Kotha, Sita Ramam, Rorschach and Aashaan.