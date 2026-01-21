Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rani Kapur, the 80-year-old mother of late Sunjay Kapur, has moved the Delhi High Court with a fresh petition accusing his son’s third wife, Priya Kapur Sachdev, of manipulating the businessman into committing financial fraud. In her plea, she has challenged the validity of the “Rani Kapur Family Trust”, calling it “fraudulent”, and has sought court directions to restrain Priya and others from representing the trust or handling its assets, India Today reported. Rani Kapur has further alleged that the trust was created in her name but was misused to transfer control of valuable assets, claiming Priya was the key architect behind the arrangement.

The petition marks the latest twist in the ongoing inheritance battle over the businessman’s Rs 30,000-crore fortune, which has pitted Priya Kapur against Sanjay’s children with actor Karisma Kapoor.

Priya engaged in ‘malafide, illegal acts’: Rani Kapur

In her filing, Rani Kapur alleged that Priya and unidentified associates engaged in “malafide and illegal acts” with the intention of depriving her of her rightful share in the family’s wealth.

She further claimed that Priya moved swiftly to take control of the Sona Group and other Kapur family businesses during the 13-day mourning period following Sunjay Kapur’s death.

‘I’m telling the truth,’ Mandhira hits back

Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, told HT City that she was “speaking the truth” and denied that her remarks amounted to defamation of Priya Kapur.

“All that I have said is already part of the court record. How is that defamation?” Mandhira said. “If I have lied about anything, point it out. I can say with certainty that I have not.”

She added that the information reached the media before it reached her, describing it as an attempt to divert attention. Priya has filed a defamation suit against Mandhira.

Mandhira also spoke about the emotional toll on her mother. “I sit with my mother every day, and she says, ‘Get everything back, your father and I built this,’” she said. “It’s heartbreaking. My mother has nothing left in her name today. Imagine what she is going through.”

Sanjay Kapur’s death and the legal dispute



Sunjay Kapur, former chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar, died in June 2025 at the age of 53 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a polo match. His children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, have also approached the court to challenge a will that reportedly leaves the bulk of his personal estate to Priya and her children, while excluding them and other close relatives. They have questioned the authenticity of the document.

Rani Kapur has joined the legal battle, alleging that Priya’s actions effectively “dispossessed” her of access to family assets. She has said she was unaware of the existence of any will until after her son’s death and has supported Karisma’s grandchildren’s contention that the document may not be genuine.

She has also raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding Sunjay Kapur’s death, alleging that it occurred under suspicious and unexplained conditions.

These allegations surfaced amid reports that purported call records of Priya went viral, suggesting she was in Delhi, not Gurugram, on March 21, 2025, the date on which Sunjay Kapur’s will was allegedly executed. According to these records, her phone was connected to cell towers in New Delhi between 9:22 am and 4:30 pm that day.





