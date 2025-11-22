Mahieka Sharma Reacts To Hardik Pandya Engagement Rumours: 'I Just Wear Nice...'

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya, who confirmed his relationship with actor-model Mahieka Sharma in October, recently sparked engagement speculations after sharing PDA-filled pictures on social media. Fans couldn’t help but notice a large, glittering ring on Mahieka’s finger, igniting rumours about a possible proposal. Now, Mahieka has addressed the buzz herself.

Mahieka Sharma reacts to engagement talk

On Friday, Mahieka took to Instagram with a humorous post featuring a black kitten with pink hair, writing, “Me watching the internet decide I’m engaged when I just wear nice jewellery every day (sic).” She followed it up with another playful post hinting that pregnancy rumours might be next, uploading a picture of a man driving a toy car with the caption, “Wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumours.”

Hardik shares glimpses of his personal life

Earlier, on Wednesday, Hardik posted a series of pictures highlighting what he called the “three priorities” of his life — cricket, his son Agastya, and Mahieka. Captioning the post, he wrote, “My big 3 💙🕉️🏏.” Among the photos were clips of the couple performing a pooja together, a sweet kiss, a gym workout session, and a mirror selfie showing Hardik carrying Mahieka in his arms.

About Hardik and Mahieka

Hardik officially confirmed his relationship with Mahieka in October, shortly after rumours about the couple began circulating. Prior to Mahieka, Hardik was linked to UK singer Jasmin Walia, who was once seen cheering him at a stadium and even riding the Mumbai Indians team bus after an IPL match. The two later parted ways and unfollowed each other on social media.

Hardik was previously married to actor Natasha Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya the same year. After four years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2024 and have since been co-parenting their child.

Before confirming their relationship publicly, Hardik had shared a series of intimate photos of Mahieka, including a cosy swimming pool moment, calling her his “11:11 wish.”