Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMahieka Sharma Reacts To Hardik Pandya Engagement Rumours: 'I Just Wear Nice...'

Mahieka Sharma Reacts To Hardik Pandya Engagement Rumours: 'I Just Wear Nice...'

Mahieka Sharma responds to engagement rumours with Hardik Pandya, joking about her jewellery, as the cricketer shares glimpses of their relationship and family life on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya, who confirmed his relationship with actor-model Mahieka Sharma in October, recently sparked engagement speculations after sharing PDA-filled pictures on social media. Fans couldn’t help but notice a large, glittering ring on Mahieka’s finger, igniting rumours about a possible proposal. Now, Mahieka has addressed the buzz herself.

Mahieka Sharma reacts to engagement talk

On Friday, Mahieka took to Instagram with a humorous post featuring a black kitten with pink hair, writing, “Me watching the internet decide I’m engaged when I just wear nice jewellery every day (sic).” She followed it up with another playful post hinting that pregnancy rumours might be next, uploading a picture of a man driving a toy car with the caption, “Wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumours.”

Hardik shares glimpses of his personal life

Earlier, on Wednesday, Hardik posted a series of pictures highlighting what he called the “three priorities” of his life — cricket, his son Agastya, and Mahieka. Captioning the post, he wrote, “My big 3 💙🕉️🏏.” Among the photos were clips of the couple performing a pooja together, a sweet kiss, a gym workout session, and a mirror selfie showing Hardik carrying Mahieka in his arms.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

About Hardik and Mahieka

Hardik officially confirmed his relationship with Mahieka in October, shortly after rumours about the couple began circulating. Prior to Mahieka, Hardik was linked to UK singer Jasmin Walia, who was once seen cheering him at a stadium and even riding the Mumbai Indians team bus after an IPL match. The two later parted ways and unfollowed each other on social media.

Hardik was previously married to actor Natasha Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya the same year. After four years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2024 and have since been co-parenting their child.

Before confirming their relationship publicly, Hardik had shared a series of intimate photos of Mahieka, including a cosy swimming pool moment, calling her his “11:11 wish.”

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Dubai Airshow Videos On YouTube
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Videos On YouTube
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Breaking: Major Terror Plot Foiled in Kupwara, Heavy Weapons Recovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget