HomeEntertainmentMahakumbh’s Spirit Resonates Worldwide Through Grammy-Nominated ‘Sounds Of Kumbh’

Mahakumbh's Spirit Resonates Worldwide Through Grammy-Nominated 'Sounds Of Kumbh'

"Sounds of Kumbh," a musical album capturing the spiritual essence of the Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj not only became a spiritual spectacle but also a global cultural milestone. Celebrating this extraordinary event, the album “Sounds of Kumbh” has now earned a nomination for the Best Global Music Album at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Conceptualised by singer-composer Siddhant Bhatia, the album features 12 tracks and the talents of nearly 50 artists from India and abroad. It captures the spiritual and cultural essence of the 45-day festival held in January–February, which drew millions of devotees from across the world.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Bhatia (@siddhantbhatia)

Blending live recordings from the ghats of Prayagraj with ancient mantras and binaural beats, “Sounds of Kumbh” transforms the sights and sounds of the Mahakumbh into a unique auditory experience, showcasing India’s rich heritage on a global platform.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sounds of Kumbha (@soundsofkumbha)

This recognition reflects not only the festival’s grandeur but also the seamless planning and support provided under CM Yogi’s leadership, making Prayagraj a beacon of faith, culture, and innovation.

 

 

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Grammy Awards 2026 Sounds Of Kumbh 68th Grammy Awards
Read more
