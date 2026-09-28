Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poster of vanar wearing spectacles sparked online debate.

Makers clarified: spectacles appear only in promotional material.

Film creators urged viewers to watch movie before judging.

After a poster from Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha started a debate online over a vanar appearing to wear spectacles in Treta Yuga, the makers have issued a statement. The makers said that the visual is just a part of a promotional campaign and does not feature in the film.

Makers On Vanar Wearing Spectacles

In a statement to India Today, the makers addressed those claiming that the image is an actual scene from the film. They challenged viewers to share a genuine screenshot or identify the specific scene if the visual appears in the movie. They further called the repeated circulation of the promotional image as a film scene “misleading”.

“If this visual is actually present in the film, share one genuine screenshot photographed inside a theatre, or give us the exact scene and time code where a vanar is shown wearing spectacles,” the makers said in their statement to India Today.

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They added, “We will respond publicly. But a promotional image being repeatedly circulated as though it is a scene from the movie is misleading.”

The publication further reported that the director is not opposed to criticism but wants audiences to watch the film before forming an opinion.

“Criticism is part of filmmaking, and nobody associated with our film expects that every person must have the same opinion. But criticism should be about the film people have actually watched. When promotional artwork, edited images or isolated material begins circulating as proof of something supposedly happening inside the movie, then, as filmmakers, we have a right to place the actual footage before the audience. Our request is very simple: watch the film and then judge us,” the makers said.

Viral Poster Of Vanar Wearing Spectacles

The poster attracted attention after eagle-eyed social media users noticed what appeared to be spectacles on a vanar. The visual soon became a talking point online, with several users questioning how modern eyewear could feature in a story set during the Treta Yuga.

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One social media user wrote, “Treta yug me bhi chashma lagate the.” Another added, “Saw glasses for the first time in the Treta Yuga.”

About ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha - Shri Ram Ki is currently playing in theatres. The film stars Dev Sharma as Shri Ram, Anjali Arora as Sita and Rajniesh Duggall as Ravan. Sheel Verma plays Lakshman, while Nirbhay Wadhwa portrays Hanuman.

The film tells the story of Shri Ram from the perspective of a young boy named Shashwat. According to the film’s synopsis, Lord Hanuman appears as a sage and narrates Shri Ram’s life and journey to the child.