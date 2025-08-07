×
Kingdom Row: Madras HC Directs TN Police To Protect Theatres Amid NTK Disruptions, Stresses Artistic Freedom

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 11:03 PM (IST)

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu police to ensure adequate protection for theatres screening the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kingdom, in response to threats and disruptions reportedly orchestrated by members of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the directive while disposing of a writ petition filed by SSI Production, which holds the theatrical distribution rights for the film in Tamil Nadu.

The petitioner alleged that NTK cadres had threatened theatre owners and disrupted screenings across the state, following a social media post by NTK’s chief coordinator Seeman, who criticised the film for allegedly misrepresenting the Tamil Eelam issue.

Counsel for SSI Production presented video footage showing vandalised posters and flex boards of the film in various locations. It was also alleged that protesters had entered some theatres, disrupting shows and attempting to dissuade audiences from watching the film.

Letters reportedly written by NTK members to theatre owners warning against screening ‘Kingdom’ were also submitted to the court. The government’s counsel informed the court that 16 NTK cadres had been arrested in connection with the incidents, and multiple protests had been held by the party. However, Seeman’s legal counsel argued that the protests were peaceful and democratic.

He maintained that Seeman had merely voiced his opposition to the film’s content and had not incited violence or disruption. He further criticised the filmmakers for allegedly depicting Sri Lankan Tamils as “illegal immigrants” involved in smuggling activities.

Responding to the arguments, Justice Chakravarthy stressed the importance of artistic freedom in a democratic society.


“You and I may not agree with the content of the movie if it is very, very abhorrent, as you say… But the artistic freedom in a democracy must always be protected,” he said.

While acknowledging the right of political parties to protest, he clarified that such protests must be peaceful, conducted with police permission, and held in designated areas.

Emphasising that ‘Kingdom’ is a work of fiction cleared by the Censor Board, the judge ruled that no individual or group has the right to prevent its screening or threaten theatre owners, regardless of objections to its content.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

 

 

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 11:03 PM (IST)
