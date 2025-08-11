Maahi Shaan And Hridhaan Roshan’s Sweet Meetup Goes Viral: Watch Video

Shaan and Hrithik Roshan have shared a warm friendship over the years, a bond reflected not only in their professional collaborations with Shaan lending his voice to hit tracks like Main Aisa Kyun Hoon (Lakshya) and Kasam Ki Kasam (Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon) but now also in the camaraderie between their children.

Recently, the singer’s son Maahi and Hrithik’s younger son, Hridhaan, were spotted after a casual get-together, and their brief but sweet exchange has been winning over social media.

A Friendly Farewell Captured on Camera

In a video posted on Instagram, 20-year-old Maahi is seen holding a gate open for 17-year-old Hridhaan as he leaves. After a quick chat, Hridhaan extends his hand for a shake, and the two share a warm hug before parting ways.

Hridhaan Roshan Avoids the Paparazzi

Post their interaction, Hridhaan got into his car without posing for the paparazzi gathered nearby, ignoring calls from photographers. Maahi, too, walked straight to his own vehicle. For the outing, Hridhaan kept it casual in a black T-shirt, denim pants, and sneakers, while Maahi opted for a beige shirt, cream trousers, and stylish shoes.

Fans React And Defend the Star Kids’ Privacy

The clip quickly drew attention online. “Shaan’s son looks just like him,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Handsome,” adding two red hearts. A third remarked, “Junior Shaan is a very handsome carbon copy of Shan ki.”

However, many users criticised the intrusion into the teens’ personal space. One wrote, “How irritating it must be to give them space.” Another added, “Leave Hridhaan alone!!! He ran away from the paps just a few days ago!!!!! You guys are ridiculous!!! Stop following the poor kid!!!”

Following Their Passions

After completing his basic education, Maahi has stepped into music, releasing tracks such as Sorry and Jaadugari, and even performing at Cannes 2024. While he has admitted to feeling the weight of being Shaan’s son, he remains determined to carve his own identity in the industry, according to the Times of India.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s elder son, Hrehaan, is pursuing music at Berklee College of Music on a scholarship, while Hridhaan continues his studies at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Known for his artistic talent, Hridhaan has a passion for painting and has collaborated with his mother, Sussanne Khan, on her art-inspired product lines, including duffle bags.