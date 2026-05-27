The trailer of the upcoming reality show Maa Hai Na has officially dropped, offering a lively glimpse into a world filled with kitchen chaos, humour, and heartfelt family moments ahead of its premiere on ZEE5 on June 12. Hosted by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the non-fiction series brings mothers and their children together in a cooking competition that goes beyond recipes and timed challenges.

Maa Hai Na Trailer Highlights

Set across 10 episodes, Maa Hai Na focuses on the emotional bond between family members as younger contestants team up with their mothers to take on various cooking tasks. While dishes are prepared under pressure, the show also explores relationships, shared memories, and the comfort that exists between parents and children. The format highlights the contrast between Gen Z’s fast-paced approach and a mother’s traditional wisdom in the kitchen.

Kitchen Chaos Meets Comedy

The makers describe the series as a high-energy comedy cooking show packed with warmth and emotion. Featuring celebrity participants, digital creators, and television personalities, the competition gradually transforms into a journey of reconnecting, learning, and rediscovering family ties.

Adding to the entertainment factor, television personalities Ali Asgar and Chandan Kumar, along with comedian Gaurav Kapoor, introduce unexpected twists and comic disruptions. While Ali and Chandan bring humour and playful interruptions, Gaurav steps in as the show’s ‘Seeti’, raising the stakes and making challenges more unpredictable.

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Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Her Thoughts

Speaking about the show, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared that the trailer reminded her of the emotional and chaotic nature of Indian family kitchens. She described Maa Hai Na as more than just a cooking competition, saying it beautifully captures the little moments between a mother and child that often go unnoticed.

According to her, the series blends laughter, pressure, nostalgia, and heartfelt emotions, reflecting the belief that “when a mother is around, everything feels possible.”

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Meet The Confirmed Contestants

The confirmed contestants include Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia with son Kshitij Dholakia, Tanya Mittal and mother Sunita Mittal, content creator Gullu with mother Munesh Tanwar, Shahida Ansari with nephew Afghan, Bhagyashree Sharma and mother Rinju Sharma, along with Manisha Rani and her father Manoj Kumar. Maa Hai Na will begin streaming on ZEE5 from June 12.