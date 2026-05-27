Maa Hai Na is a cooking competition where mothers and their children team up. It focuses on their emotional bond, shared memories, and the blend of Gen Z's pace with a mother's traditional wisdom.
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Maa Hai Na Trailer Out: Tanya Mittal, Sunita Ahuja And Urvashi Dholakia To Join Shilpa Shetty’s Gen Z vs Mom Show
The trailer of Maa Hai Na offers a mix of kitchen chaos, humour, and heartfelt emotions as celebrity contestants team up with their mothers in a unique cooking competition.
- Maa Hai Na trailer released, highlighting kitchen chaos and family bonding.
- Cooking competition features mothers and children, blending tradition and youth.
- Celebrities, digital creators, and comedians add humor and unexpected twists.
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra hosts, emphasizing unnoticed mother-child moments and emotions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the reality show 'Maa Hai Na' about?
Who hosts 'Maa Hai Na'?
The upcoming reality show Maa Hai Na is hosted by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
When and where can I watch 'Maa Hai Na'?
Maa Hai Na will begin streaming on ZEE5 from June 12.
What is the format of the cooking competition in 'Maa Hai Na'?
The series features 10 episodes where children and their mothers tackle cooking tasks under pressure. It explores relationships and family ties beyond just the recipes.
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