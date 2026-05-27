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HomeEntertainmentMaa Hai Na Trailer Out: Tanya Mittal, Sunita Ahuja And Urvashi Dholakia To Join Shilpa Shetty’s Gen Z vs Mom Show

Maa Hai Na Trailer Out: Tanya Mittal, Sunita Ahuja And Urvashi Dholakia To Join Shilpa Shetty’s Gen Z vs Mom Show

The trailer of Maa Hai Na offers a mix of kitchen chaos, humour, and heartfelt emotions as celebrity contestants team up with their mothers in a unique cooking competition.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 27 May 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maa Hai Na trailer released, highlighting kitchen chaos and family bonding.
  • Cooking competition features mothers and children, blending tradition and youth.
  • Celebrities, digital creators, and comedians add humor and unexpected twists.
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra hosts, emphasizing unnoticed mother-child moments and emotions.

The trailer of the upcoming reality show Maa Hai Na has officially dropped, offering a lively glimpse into a world filled with kitchen chaos, humour, and heartfelt family moments ahead of its premiere on ZEE5 on June 12. Hosted by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the non-fiction series brings mothers and their children together in a cooking competition that goes beyond recipes and timed challenges.

Maa Hai Na Trailer Highlights

Set across 10 episodes, Maa Hai Na focuses on the emotional bond between family members as younger contestants team up with their mothers to take on various cooking tasks. While dishes are prepared under pressure, the show also explores relationships, shared memories, and the comfort that exists between parents and children. The format highlights the contrast between Gen Z’s fast-paced approach and a mother’s traditional wisdom in the kitchen.

Kitchen Chaos Meets Comedy

The makers describe the series as a high-energy comedy cooking show packed with warmth and emotion. Featuring celebrity participants, digital creators, and television personalities, the competition gradually transforms into a journey of reconnecting, learning, and rediscovering family ties.

Adding to the entertainment factor, television personalities Ali Asgar and Chandan Kumar, along with comedian Gaurav Kapoor, introduce unexpected twists and comic disruptions. While Ali and Chandan bring humour and playful interruptions, Gaurav steps in as the show’s ‘Seeti’, raising the stakes and making challenges more unpredictable.

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Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Her Thoughts

Speaking about the show, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared that the trailer reminded her of the emotional and chaotic nature of Indian family kitchens. She described Maa Hai Na as more than just a cooking competition, saying it beautifully captures the little moments between a mother and child that often go unnoticed.

According to her, the series blends laughter, pressure, nostalgia, and heartfelt emotions, reflecting the belief that “when a mother is around, everything feels possible.”

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Meet The Confirmed Contestants

The confirmed contestants include Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia with son Kshitij Dholakia, Tanya Mittal and mother Sunita Mittal, content creator Gullu with mother Munesh Tanwar, Shahida Ansari with nephew Afghan, Bhagyashree Sharma and mother Rinju Sharma, along with Manisha Rani and her father Manoj Kumar. Maa Hai Na will begin streaming on ZEE5 from June 12.

 
 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the reality show 'Maa Hai Na' about?

Maa Hai Na is a cooking competition where mothers and their children team up. It focuses on their emotional bond, shared memories, and the blend of Gen Z's pace with a mother's traditional wisdom.

Who hosts 'Maa Hai Na'?

The upcoming reality show Maa Hai Na is hosted by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

When and where can I watch 'Maa Hai Na'?

Maa Hai Na will begin streaming on ZEE5 from June 12.

What is the format of the cooking competition in 'Maa Hai Na'?

The series features 10 episodes where children and their mothers tackle cooking tasks under pressure. It explores relationships and family ties beyond just the recipes.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Urvashi Dholakia Ali Asgar Shilpa Shetty Kundra Sunita Ahuja Manisha Rani Gaurav Kapoor Chandan Kumar Maa Hai Na Maa Hai Na Trailer ZEE5 Reality Show Cooking Reality Show Maa Hai Na Contestants Family Reality Show
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