Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bobby Deol finds family unity after Dharmendra's death.

He regrets not spending more time with his father.

Loss deepens bonds with half-sisters Esha and Ahana.

Family connection becomes paramount over fame and wealth.

In the wake of legendary actor Dharmendra's shocking death, his son Bobby Deol has opened up about a silver lining amid the pain. The Bollywood star reveals how losing his father has unexpectedly united him with half-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, forging deeper family bonds. In a heartfelt interview, Bobby shares regrets, life lessons, and how grief is reshaping his world, proving that even in loss, love finds a way to heal.

Bobby Deol on Dharmendra's Death

Actor Bobby Deol is still coming to terms with the grief of losing his father, the iconic veteran star Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 last year at his Mumbai home. Speaking candidly to Esquire India, Bobby reflected on the emotional void left behind and how it has changed his outlook on life and family.

Bobby expressed deep regrets about not spending enough time with Dharmendra. "There are all these days where I wish I had sat with him more. I wish I had asked him more questions…," he said. He added that the loss has made him prioritize family above all. "Now more than ever, I'm mindful of being with my sons, my wife and my family. The box office, the reviews, the roles… eventually they don't matter, man," Bobby shared.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

He emphasized true success lies in relationships. "Success is measured in how much time you can afford to spend with the ones you love. What's the point of fame and wealth when there's no one to witness it with you?" Bobby stated. The actor finds solace in memories, often revisiting Dharmendra's Instagram reels. "You know, I keep watching his reels on Instagram. He was so candid… so full of warmth. Sometimes it feels like he's talking directly to me," he revealed.

Bobby also noticed a change in his sons, sensing greater maturity. He wonders if they now grasp "the fragility of life" more deeply, leading the family to spend conscious time together.

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Bobby Deol On His bond With Ahana And Esha Deol

Most touchingly, Dharmendra's death has bridged gaps with Bobby's half-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, daughters from his father's second marriage to Hema Malini. "I feel we're all dealing with it in our own ways. Sometimes you misunderstand each other because you're hurting… everyone feels their pain is more than the other's," Bobby explained. Yet, time is mending them. "But you give it time. Let it heal… Loss has its own way of bringing a family closer," he concluded poignantly.

Through grief, Bobby's words remind us that family ties, tested by tragedy, often emerge stronger.