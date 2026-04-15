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HomeEntertainment'Loss Has Its Own Way Of Bringing Family Closer': Bobby Deol On His Bond With Esha Deol And Ahana Deol

'Loss Has Its Own Way Of Bringing Family Closer': Bobby Deol On His Bond With Esha Deol And Ahana Deol

Bobby Deol reveals Dharmendra's death has united him with half-sisters Esha and Ahana Deol. "Loss has its own way of bringing a family closer," he told.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bobby Deol finds family unity after Dharmendra's death.
  • He regrets not spending more time with his father.
  • Loss deepens bonds with half-sisters Esha and Ahana.
  • Family connection becomes paramount over fame and wealth.

In the wake of legendary actor Dharmendra's shocking death, his son Bobby Deol has opened up about a silver lining amid the pain. The Bollywood star reveals how losing his father has unexpectedly united him with half-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, forging deeper family bonds. In a heartfelt interview, Bobby shares regrets, life lessons, and how grief is reshaping his world, proving that even in loss, love finds a way to heal. 

Bobby Deol on Dharmendra's Death

Actor Bobby Deol is still coming to terms with the grief of losing his father, the iconic veteran star Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 last year at his Mumbai home. Speaking candidly to Esquire India, Bobby reflected on the emotional void left behind and how it has changed his outlook on life and family.

Bobby expressed deep regrets about not spending enough time with Dharmendra. "There are all these days where I wish I had sat with him more. I wish I had asked him more questions…," he said. He added that the loss has made him prioritize family above all. "Now more than ever, I'm mindful of being with my sons, my wife and my family. The box office, the reviews, the roles… eventually they don't matter, man," Bobby shared. 

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View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

He emphasized true success lies in relationships. "Success is measured in how much time you can afford to spend with the ones you love. What's the point of fame and wealth when there's no one to witness it with you?" Bobby stated. The actor finds solace in memories, often revisiting Dharmendra's Instagram reels. "You know, I keep watching his reels on Instagram. He was so candid… so full of warmth. Sometimes it feels like he's talking directly to me," he revealed.

Bobby also noticed a change in his sons, sensing greater maturity. He wonders if they now grasp "the fragility of life" more deeply, leading the family to spend conscious time together.

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Bobby Deol On His bond With Ahana And Esha Deol

Most touchingly, Dharmendra's death has bridged gaps with Bobby's half-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, daughters from his father's second marriage to Hema Malini. "I feel we're all dealing with it in our own ways. Sometimes you misunderstand each other because you're hurting… everyone feels their pain is more than the other's," Bobby explained. Yet, time is mending them. "But you give it time. Let it heal… Loss has its own way of bringing a family closer," he concluded poignantly.

Through grief, Bobby's words remind us that family ties, tested by tragedy, often emerge stronger. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

How has Dharmendra's death impacted Bobby Deol's family relationships?

Dharmendra's passing has unexpectedly brought Bobby Deol closer to his half-sisters, Esha and Ahana Deol. He feels they are all healing in their own ways, and time is helping to mend their bonds.

What are Bobby Deol's biggest regrets regarding his father, Dharmendra?

Bobby Deol regrets not spending enough time with his father and wishes he had asked him more questions. The loss has made him prioritize family above all else.

How does Bobby Deol find solace after his father's death?

Bobby Deol finds solace in memories and frequently watches his father's old Instagram reels. He feels Dharmendra's candidness and warmth in these videos, as if he's speaking directly to him.

What has Bobby Deol learned about success from his father's passing?

Bobby Deol now believes true success lies in relationships and the time spent with loved ones. He feels fame and wealth are meaningless without people to share them with.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bobby Deol Esha Deol Ahana Deol Dharmendra Death
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