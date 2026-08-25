Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lollapalooza India 2027 returns to Mumbai, January 23-24.

RuPay cardholders get presale access starting August 30.

Early Bird tickets open to all starting September 2.

Lineup remains unannounced; speculation includes Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Lollapalooza India is already looking ahead to its fifth edition, with the 2027 festival set to return to Mumbai in January. After Linkin Park, Playboi Carti and YUNGBLUD featured among the talking points of the 2026 edition, attention is now shifting to the next lineup. The festival has confirmed its dates and ticket-sale schedule, giving fans a chance to plan before artist names are officially revealed. RuPay cardholders will get the first opportunity to purchase tickets through a dedicated presale, followed by the Early Bird sale a few days later. Here’s what fans need to know about booking tickets and the possible lineup.

Lollapalooza India 2027 Ticket Sale Dates

The fifth edition of Lollapalooza India will be held on January 23 and 24, 2027, at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Fans looking to secure tickets early have two important dates to mark on their calendars:

RuPay Credit Card Holder Pre-Sale: August 30, 2026, at 11 am IST

Early Bird On-Sale: September 2, 2026, at 11 am IST

The ticket sales will take place through BookMyShow. The Early Bird window is likely to attract strong demand, particularly because festivalgoers can purchase passes before the 2027 artist lineup is officially revealed.

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How To Book Lollapalooza India 2027 Tickets

Tickets will be available through BookMyShow when each sale window opens. RuPay credit cardholders will get the first shot on August 30, while the wider Early Bird sale begins on September 2. Those planning to attend should be ready before the respective sale time, as early ticket categories for large music festivals can sell quickly. Buyers should also check the applicable ticket categories, prices and booking conditions on BookMyShow when sales open.

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The festival will once again take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, the venue that has hosted Lollapalooza India since the event's Indian debut in 2023.

Lollapalooza India 2027 Possible Lineup

The official 2027 lineup has not been announced yet, but speculation around potential performers is already building. Names reportedly being discussed include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tame Impala, Empire of the Sun, Zara Larsson and Justice. These names should be treated as rumours rather than confirmed bookings until the festival organisers make an official announcement.

Lollapalooza India has previously brought major international acts including Green Day, Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Sting, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes and Louis Tomlinson to Mumbai. Indian performers such as DIVINE, Hanumankind, Prateek Kuhad, Bloodywood, Nucleya and Talwiinder have also featured across its editions.

With four stages and more than 20 hours of music expected across the weekend, the 2027 edition is already shaping up as a major fixture on India's festival calendar. For fans, the immediate priority is simple: August 30 for the RuPay presale and September 2 for Early Bird tickets. The bigger question- who will actually take the stages- will have to wait for the official lineup announcement.