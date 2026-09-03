Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup announced for January 23-24, Mumbai.

KATSEYE, 5SOS, Olivia Dean confirmed as major performing artists.

Announcement followed fan speculation; tickets are now available.

Various ticket categories offered; prices start at ₹7,999.

The guesses were right. After days of clues and fan speculation, Lollapalooza India has officially announced the complete lineup for its 2027 edition in Mumbai. KATSEYE, 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS), Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit and Fontaines D.C. are among the major names set to perform at the two-day festival on January 23 and 24, 2027.

The announcement comes just a day after ticket sales for Lollapalooza India began, confirming several names that fans had already picked out while decoding hints posted on the festival’s official social media accounts.

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Olivia Dean Had Already Given Fans A Hint

Olivia Dean’s Lollapalooza appearance had become a talking point even before the official announcement.

The British singer appeared to reveal her participation herself when fans who had signed up for updates from her reportedly received a message early on September 1. It read, “I’m headlining Lollapalooza 2027!!”

The reported message also included an artist-sale link and a code that could be used to buy tickets through BookMyShow.

With Lollapalooza India now confirming its full lineup, Dean’s appearance at the Mumbai festival has been officially established.

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KATSEYE, 5SOS And Limp Bizkit Join The Mumbai Lineup

KATSEYE, 5 Seconds of Summer and Limp Bizkit are among the biggest international names heading to Mumbai for Lollapalooza India 2027.

Their confirmation follows days of online speculation, with fans closely examining hints posted on the festival’s official social media platforms.

Who Else Is Performing At Lollapalooza India 2027?

The festival’s lineup goes well beyond its headline international names, bringing together a wide mix of established Indian and international performers.

The announced artists include St. Vincent, Steve Angello, Yousuke Yukimatsu, Aditya Gadhvi, Anuv Jain, Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej, The Manganiyar Seduction, 2ManyDJs, Zulan, Rachel Chinouriri, Indian Ocean, Blackstratblues, Kayan, Rhea Raj, Ecca Vandal, Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Scribe, Maneesh On The Beat, Isyana Sarasvati, Ranj X Clifr, Swadesi, Yashraj, Varijashree Venugopal, Donn Bhat, Shanka Tribe, Rafiki, Curtain Blue, Run It's The Kid, Janisht Joshi, The Lightyears Explode, Meewakching, Calcutta Cowboy, Anoushka Maskey, Dohnraj & The Peculiars, RASA, Noni-Mouse, Karshni, Raj and Shriya Rao.

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Lollapalooza India 2027 Ticket Prices

Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2027 are currently listed on BookMyShow starting at ₹7,999. However, the amount fans pay may vary depending on the ticket category and availability at the time of booking.

The festival offers multiple ticket options, including General Admission (GA), Lolla Comfort, RuPay Amplified Access, Lolla VIP and Lolla Platinum. As ticket phases progress and certain categories sell out, prices may increase, making the booking phase an important factor in determining the final ticket cost.