HomeEntertainmentLinkin Park Live At Lollapalooza India 2026: How To Buy Tickets Online, Price, Packages, All Other Details

Lollapalooza India 2026 will feature four stages, with stars such as Playboy Carti, YUNGBLUD, Kehlani, LANY, and more belting out chartbusters.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Lollapalooza India 2026 is set to be one of the most anticipated music festivals of the year, especially with Linkin Park finally performing in India for the very first time. The iconic nu-metal band will headline alongside Playboi Carti, with the two-day festival scheduled for January 24 and 25 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

The lineup doesn’t stop there. British star YUNGBLUD, Grammy-nominated Kehlani, EDM sensation Knock2, pop outfit LANY, crooner Calum Scott, DJ Sammy Virji, Japanese artist Fujii Kaze, and Canadian rock band Mother Mother will all perform across four stages.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lollapalooza India (@lollaindia)

Tickets Selling Out Fast

Fans eager to attend the fourth edition of Lollapalooza India are rushing for tickets, with early-phase passes already gone. At present, General Admission weekend passes start at Rs 9,999, while Platinum passes, which include exclusive access and perks, are priced as high as Rs 49,999.

Given the demand, organisers are urging buyers to avoid third-party sellers. The warning is clear: counterfeit tickets are a real risk, and only purchases made through official channels will guarantee entry.

How To Book Lollapalooza 2025 Tickets Online

If you’re planning to attend, here’s the safest way to buy:

  • Visit the official website: Head to lollaindia.com, which provides all official updates and links.
  • Go to the Tickets section: The website has a dedicated section that directs fans to the authorised seller.
  • Book through BookMyShow: Once redirected, you can select from available categories: General Admission (GA), Comfort, VIP, or Platinum.
  • Complete payment securely: Follow the on-screen steps on BookMyShow to finalise your purchase.

Why Only Buy From Authorised Sources

Organisers emphasise that lollaindia.com and BookMyShow are the only legitimate outlets for ticket sales. Buying elsewhere could mean paying for fakes that won’t be honoured at the gates. Fans are encouraged to double-check details, pricing, and festival dates directly on the official site.

With a star-studded lineup and Linkin Park’s debut in India, demand is expected to soar in the coming weeks. If you’re planning to be part of this landmark music moment, it’s best to book your tickets online before they’re gone.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
