HomeEntertainmentLokah Chapter 1 Box Office Day 8: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Film Crosses ₹120 Crore Worldwide

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Dominic Arun’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has emerged as a massive success at the global box office. The Malayalam superhero film, led by Kalyani Priyadarshan, has managed to not only maintain momentum but also grow stronger towards the end of its first week—an unusual feat for any film.

Lokah Chapter 1 Global Earnings Cross ₹120 Crore

After completing its first eight days in theatres, Lokah Chapter 1 has amassed ₹54.35 crore net (₹63.50 crore gross) in India. The film surprised trade analysts on Thursday by showing a 13% increase in collections, earning ₹8 crore compared to ₹7.10 crore on Wednesday. This midweek spike has boosted hopes that the film will sustain its run well into its second weekend, inching closer to the ₹100-crore mark in the domestic market.

The film’s performance overseas has been equally impressive. With close to $7 million collected internationally, Lokah Chapter 1 has pushed its worldwide tally to a staggering ₹120 crore within just eight days. On Thursday alone, the film raked in over ₹15 crore worldwide, cementing its place among the biggest Malayalam hits in recent years.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 Box Office Prediction: Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller Faces Slow Start Despite Franchise Hype

Beats Marco, ARM and Kuberaa at the Box Office

In terms of lifetime earnings, Lokah Chapter 1 has already surpassed several notable films. It has crossed the total collections of Malayalam titles Marco (₹110 crore) and ARM (₹107 crore), as well as Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual Kuberaa (₹115 crore).

About the Film

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the first instalment of the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. The superhero film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the titular role, alongside Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha. The film has received widespread critical acclaim for its performances, storytelling, and scale.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Kalyani Priyadarshan Lokah Chapter 1
Embed widget