HomeEntertainmentLGMF’s January Leg To Cover Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai & Bengaluru-Check Dates, Artists

Founded in 1992, the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival has been staged across more than 75 cities in 30 countries and is among India’s longest-running global music festivals.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 11:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The second phase of the 35th Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) will be held across five Indian cities between January 16 and 25, featuring orchestral, choral and dance performances. Organised by the Subramaniam Foundation, the January leg follows the festival’s Chennai opening in December 2025 and includes the Indian premiere of the Navagraha Symphony. Concerts are scheduled in New Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru, bringing together Indian and international artistes across classical, orchestral and contemporary forms.

Dates, Cities & Venues

  • January 16: New Delhi, Baansera Park, Sarai Kale Khan
  • January 19: Chandigarh, Chandigarh University
  • January 21: Kolkata, Tala Prattoy
  • January 23 :Chennai, Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall
  • January 25: Bengaluru, Shri Sathya Sai Grama

The January tour marks the first time an orchestra, chamber choir and dance ballet from Kazakhstan will perform together on a single Indian tour.

Featured Performances & Artists

Navagraha Symphony-A large-scale orchestral work by Dr L. Subramaniam, inspired by Sanskrit shlokas linked to the nine celestial planets

Lead Vocalists:

  • Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam
  • Bindu Subramaniam
  • Mahati Subramaniam
  • Ballet presentation: Shantipriya, composed for the Kirov Ballet
  • Isabella Violin Concerto-Performed by Dr L. Subramaniam and Ambi Subramaniam

International Ensembles

  • Astana Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra (Kazakhstan)
  • Kazakh Chamber Choir of the Aktobe Regional Philharmonic
  • Gakku Dance Ensemble, known for contemporary interpretations of Central Asian choreography

The Isabella Violin Concerto was previously recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, while the Navagraha Symphony is among Dr Subramaniam’s longest and most ambitious orchestral compositions.

Founded in 1992, the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival has been staged across more than 75 cities in 30 countries and is among India’s longest-running global music festivals, known for large-format collaborations between Indian classical and international music traditions.

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 11:03 PM (IST)
