Lee Jung-jae Shares Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Meeting An 'Honour'

Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae posted a selfie with Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan from the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, calling it an "honour."

By : ANI | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, known globally for his role in the hit series Squid Game, shared a rare and cheerful selfie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, calling it an "honour" to meet the Indian icon.

Taking to Instagram, Lee posted a photograph featuring himself alongside Shah Rukh Khan, with both stars smiling warmly at the camera. The picture, which has gone viral on social media, has delighted fans across Asia and beyond, celebrating the convergence of Korean and Indian cinematic powerhouses.

"Honored to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk," he wrote in the caption.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Lee jung jae (@from_jjlee)

The picture was taken at a time when both Shah Rukh Khan and Lee Jung-jae were present at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A set of pictures has surfaced online, showing Shah Rukh Khan along with Squid Game actors Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, Aamir Khan, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, and MrBeast, among others.

Meanwhile, SRK, along with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, attended the Joy Forum 2025, reflecting on their journey.

Speaking at the event, SRK shared his admiration for Aamir and Salman: "I look up to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Look at me, I'm still looking up to Salman. I look up to them because of the kinds of ups and downs they've faced, and the work they've done, starting from scratch and working their way up to this. These people are aspirational and inspirational, and somewhere I feel really thankful that I have the opportunity to sit on the same stage."

Meanwhile, King Khan is all set to turn 60 on November 2. To mark the occasion, PVR Inox Limited has announced a dedicated film festival that will run for two weeks starting October 31.

The festival will screen seven of Shah Rukh Khan's most celebrated films across more than 75 cinemas in over 30 Indian cities, giving fans an opportunity to relive the highlights of his three-decade-long cinematic journey on the big screen, according to a report by Variety.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
SHAH RUKH KHAN Lee Jung-jae Lee Jung Jae
