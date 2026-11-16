Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Late actress Nimmi's estate under police investigation for fraud.

Caretaker accused of misusing funds, car, and properties.

Assets intended for Nimmi's adopted son and his family.

Police registered FIR against caretaker for criminal charges.

Late bollywood actress Nimmi’s estate has become the subject of a police investigation, with her former caretaker accused of taking control of properties and savings intended for her family. The Santacruz police have registered a case against Asrar Iqbal Shaikh, alleging that he misappropriated fixed deposits worth Rs 1.77 crore, disposed of the actress’s car and tried to gain control of two flats after her death in 2020.

The complaint also raises questions over the handling of Nimmi’s will, whose legal validation is pending before the Bombay High Court. The assets in question were reportedly meant for her adopted son and, following his death, his wife and children.

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How Nimmi's Assets Became Part Of A Legal Dispute

Born Nawab Banu, Nimmi made her acting debut with a small role in Raj Kapoor’s Barsaat (1949). Soon, she started sharing the screen with stars such as Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. She later married noted screenwriter Ali Raza.

In 2003, the couple purchased two apartments at Neha Apartment on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz West. Both properties were registered in Nimmi’s name. They also employed Shaikh as domestic help that year.

After Raza died on November 1, 2007, Nimmi continued to live in the apartments. As she grew older and needed assistance with medical visits and other financial matters, she opened joint bank accounts with Shaikh under an ‘either or survivor’ arrangement. This gave him access to manage her banking transactions, according to the complaint.

Nimmi died on March 25, 2020. Before her death, she had drawn up a will naming Gurpal Singh Harban Singh Sachar as its executor. The document reportedly listed her adopted son, Ali Sayyed Parvez, and another relative among the beneficiaries. Her estate included the two apartments, jewellery and fixed deposits of Rs 1.23 crore with the State Bank of India and Rs 54 lakh with Saraswat Bank.

Parvez, the biological son of Nimmi’s sister Shabab Bano, lived in Britain. He died of Covid-19 on December 28, 2020. Under the terms of the will, his share of the inheritance was to pass to his wife, Salma Neki Parveen, and their three children.

Care taker Accused Of Misusing Access To The Estate

The complaint was filed by Mohammad Yunus Durrani, Nimmi's nephew. According to the complaint, Shaikh allegedly retained control of the actress’s assets instead of transferring them to the rightful beneficiaries. He is accused of misappropriating the fixed deposits, selling her Maruti Suzuki Ciaz for scrap and attempting to take possession of the two flats. The complaint also refers to jewellery belonging to the late actress.

Since Parvez’s family lived in Britain and could not travel to India regularly to deal with the inheritance dispute, his wife authorised Durrani through a power of attorney to represent their interests. Durrani subsequently approached the police over the alleged irregularities.

The complaint further alleges that Shaikh proposed selling the properties and dividing the proceeds equally between himself and the family. Durrani rejected the offer, following which Shaikh allegedly threatened and pressured him.

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FIR Registered Against Nimmi's Caretaker

The Santacruz police registered an FIR against Shaikh on November 11 under Sections 404, 406, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. The charges relate to alleged dishonest misappropriation of a deceased person's property, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery, among other offences.