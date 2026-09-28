Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaders lauded her immense contribution to Indian music.

Legendary playback singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar is being remembered across the country on her 97th birth anniversary on September 28. Several political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, paid tribute to the iconic singer and remembered her contribution to Indian music.

Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929, and passed away in Mumbai on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92. She remains one of the most celebrated playback singers in the history of Indian cinema.

PM Modi Remembers Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on Monday, remembering her contribution to Indian music and her role in taking India's musical legacy to audiences around the world. He said her contribution to Indian music would remain memorable for generations.





अपनी दिव्य गायन प्रतिभा से विश्व में देश का नाम रोशन करने वालीं आदरणीया लता दीदी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने भारतवर्ष को न केवल अपने सुमधुर सुरों से सजाया-संवारा, बल्कि देश की समृद्धि से जुड़ी हर पहल को भी सदैव प्रोत्साहित किया। भारतीय संगीत जगत में उनका अप्रतिम योगदान…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2026

READ MORE | Anurag Kashyap On SRFTI Clash Between Students, ABGP: ‘This Is What They Stole Votes For In Bengal’

Yogi Adityanath Remembers Lata Mangeshkar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. In a post on X, he remembered the Bharat Ratna awardee's contribution to India's musical heritage and said her dedication to music would continue to inspire generations.

स्वर सम्राज्ञी, 'भारत रत्न' लता मंगेशकर की जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



भारतीय संगीत की विरासत को समृद्ध बनाने में उनका अमूल्य योगदान और उनकी अनुपम स्वर साधना सदैव स्वर्णाक्षरों में अंकित रहकर आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए प्रेरणापुंज बनी रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/3CyxkZKUB9 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 28, 2026

Rekha Gupta Pays Tribute To The Legendary Singer

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also remembered Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. She highlighted the emotional impact of Lata Mangeshkar's voice, saying her songs became associated with prayer, love and patriotism for generations of Indians.

28 सितंबर 1929 को जन्मीं लता मंगेशकर जी ने अपने सुरों से एक ऐसा संसार रचा, जिसमें भारत आज भी अपनी भावनाओं को सुनता है। कभी उनकी आवाज़ प्रार्थना बनकर मन में उतरी, कभी प्रेम की स्मृति बनकर ठहरी और कभी राष्ट्रभक्ति के स्वर में पूरे देश की आंखें नम कर गई।



भारत रत्न, स्वर कोकिला लता… pic.twitter.com/yBPZ9OHWEm — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 28, 2026

Bhajanlal Sharma Recalls Her Timeless Voice

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and remembered her melodious voice and evergreen songs. He said her contribution to the world of music would always be remembered, while her songs continue to remain popular among listeners.

संगीत जगत को अपनी मधुर आवाज से समृद्ध करने वाली, भारत रत्न, ‘स्वर कोकिला’ लता मंगेशकर जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन!



उनकी सुरीली आवाज और सदाबहार गीत आज भी लोगों के दिलों में बसे हैं। संगीत के क्षेत्र में उनका अमर योगदान सदैव याद किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/8OLOyaGOPK — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) September 28, 2026

Nayab Saini Calls Her Voice An Invaluable Musical Legacy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also paid his respects to Lata Mangeshkar. He remembered how her voice and singing helped give Indian music recognition around the world and described her musical legacy as an invaluable part of India's cultural heritage.

स्वर कोकिला एवं भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी की जयंती पर उन्हें शत्-शत् नमन। 🙏



अपनी मधुर आवाज़ और अद्भुत गायन से उन्होंने भारतीय संगीत को विश्वभर में नई पहचान दिलाई। उनके सुरों की मिठास और संगीत साधना की विरासत सदैव श्रोताओं के दिलों में जीवंत रहेगी।



उनका स्वर भारतीय संगीत की… pic.twitter.com/KLcy6EfnZg — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) September 28, 2026

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Remembers Lata Mangeshkar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also paid tribute to the legendary singer. He remembered Lata Mangeshkar for her simplicity, grace and distinctive voice, saying that memories of her music and dedication would remain alive among music lovers.

Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also remembered Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. He highlighted her contribution to Indian music and said her melodious voice would continue to captivate listeners across generations.

READ MORE | Income Tax Raids Premises Linked To Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani Over Alleged Foreign Remittances

Lata Mangeshkar's Enduring Musical Legacy

Lata Mangeshkar's career spanned several decades, during which she became one of the defining voices of Indian cinema. Her repertoire included romantic songs, devotional music, patriotic numbers and songs in several Indian languages. She received several of India's highest honours, including the Bharat Ratna in 2001, along with the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Her voice and musical legacy continue to be remembered by audiences across generations. On her 97th birth anniversary, tributes from leaders across the country once again brought attention to the enduring influence of the legendary singer and her contribution to Indian music.