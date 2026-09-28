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English NewsEntertainmentLata Mangeshkar 97th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Rekha Gupta And Other Leaders Pay Tribute

Lata Mangeshkar 97th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Rekha Gupta And Other Leaders Pay Tribute

Lata Mangeshkar’s 97th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Rekha Gupta and others remembered the legendary singer and her lasting contribution to Indian music.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment, ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
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  • Leaders lauded her immense contribution to Indian music.

Legendary playback singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar is being remembered across the country on her 97th birth anniversary on September 28. Several political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, paid tribute to the iconic singer and remembered her contribution to Indian music.

Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929, and passed away in Mumbai on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92. She remains one of the most celebrated playback singers in the history of Indian cinema.

PM Modi Remembers Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on Monday, remembering her contribution to Indian music and her role in taking India's musical legacy to audiences around the world. He said her contribution to Indian music would remain memorable for generations.

अपनी दिव्य गायन प्रतिभा से विश्व में देश का नाम रोशन करने वालीं आदरणीया लता दीदी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने भारतवर्ष को न केवल अपने सुमधुर सुरों से सजाया-संवारा, बल्कि देश की समृद्धि से जुड़ी हर पहल को भी सदैव प्रोत्साहित किया। भारतीय संगीत जगत में उनका अप्रतिम योगदान…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2026

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Yogi Adityanath Remembers Lata Mangeshkar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. In a post on X, he remembered the Bharat Ratna awardee's contribution to India's musical heritage and said her dedication to music would continue to inspire generations.

Rekha Gupta Pays Tribute To The Legendary Singer

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also remembered Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. She highlighted the emotional impact of Lata Mangeshkar's voice, saying her songs became associated with prayer, love and patriotism for generations of Indians.

Bhajanlal Sharma Recalls Her Timeless Voice

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and remembered her melodious voice and evergreen songs. He said her contribution to the world of music would always be remembered, while her songs continue to remain popular among listeners.

Nayab Saini Calls Her Voice An Invaluable Musical Legacy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also paid his respects to Lata Mangeshkar. He remembered how her voice and singing helped give Indian music recognition around the world and described her musical legacy as an invaluable part of India's cultural heritage.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha Remembers Lata Mangeshkar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also paid tribute to the legendary singer. He remembered Lata Mangeshkar for her simplicity, grace and distinctive voice, saying that memories of her music and dedication would remain alive among music lovers.

Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also remembered Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. He highlighted her contribution to Indian music and said her melodious voice would continue to captivate listeners across generations.

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Lata Mangeshkar's Enduring Musical Legacy

Lata Mangeshkar's career spanned several decades, during which she became one of the defining voices of Indian cinema. Her repertoire included romantic songs, devotional music, patriotic numbers and songs in several Indian languages. She received several of India's highest honours, including the Bharat Ratna in 2001, along with the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Her voice and musical legacy continue to be remembered by audiences across generations. On her 97th birth anniversary, tributes from leaders across the country once again brought attention to the enduring influence of the legendary singer and her contribution to Indian music.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What characterized Lata Mangeshkar's musical career?

Her career spanned several decades, making her a defining voice of Indian cinema. Her repertoire included romantic, devotional, and patriotic songs in many Indian languages.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News PM Modi Lata Mangeshkar Yogi Adityanath Rekha Gupta ENtertainment News Bhajanlal Sharma
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