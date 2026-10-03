Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lara Raj sported a traditional Indian look at Paris Fashion Week.

Her look evoked iconic 2000s Indian television character Komolika.

This styling sparked debate on Indian culture presented globally.

Lara Raj has taken her love for Indian aesthetics to a global fashion stage, and this time, her look has sparked a very specific wave of nostalgia. At Paris Fashion Week, the KATSEYE member was seen embracing a distinctly desi look, with sindoor, a maang tikka, jhumkas and a middle-parted hairstyle adding a traditional touch to her appearance. Her Indian identity has been a part of her public image before, but this styling took it several steps further. And while Lara's look may have been created for a global fashion moment, it is hard not to notice the visual throwback it evokes for anyone who grew up watching Indian television in the 2000s. The brown hair, centre-parted hairstyle, statement earrings, dramatic makeup and forehead jewellery immediately bring back memories of a certain larger-than-life television aesthetic. For many Indian TV fans, the most obvious pop-culture reference is Urvashi Dholakia's Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Lara Raj's Desi Look Sparks Komolika Nostalgia

Lara's latest appearance features several elements that have long been associated with dramatic Indian television styling. The sindoor and maang tikka frame her middle-parted hair, while the jhumkas and makeup complete the traditional-meets-glamorous look. It is this combination that makes the styling feel instantly familiar. Not because Lara is necessarily recreating Komolika, but because the visual language is reminiscent of the kind of maximalist Indian glamour that television popularised years ago. And if there is one character who owned that aesthetic, it was Komolika.

Urvashi Dholakia's Komolika Remains The Ultimate TV Vamp Reference

Urvashi Dholakia played Komolika in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which ran from 2001 to 2008. The character became synonymous with glamorous villainy, dramatic styling and a signature manner of making every entrance feel like an event. Komolika's oversized bindis, elaborate saris, distinctive hairstyles and glossy makeup became an inseparable part of the character's identity. Her famous habit of twirling a strand of hair, coupled with her signature background music, helped turn her into one of the most recognisable vamps in Indian television. The character's fashion influence was also widely discussed at the time, particularly her dramatic bindis and over-the-top styling.

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From The Iconic Bindi To A Global Desi Statement

Lara's look comes with an interesting evolution of that visual language. The bindi, which has been a recurring element in her Indian-inspired appearances, has now been joined by more elaborate traditional elements such as sindoor and a maang tikka. Placed against the backdrop of an international fashion event, the styling creates a distinctly Indian visual statement on a global stage. It has also opened up conversations online about the way Indian cultural elements are being presented in international fashion. While some viewers appreciated Lara embracing her Indian heritage, others questioned the use of sindoor as part of a fashion look

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But Nobody Does Komolika Like Urvashi Dholakia

The Lara-Komolika comparison is ultimately a nostalgia trip for Indian television viewers. Komolika was not simply defined by a bindi or a particular hairstyle. It was the entire performance the expressions, the dramatic pauses, the mischievous smile, the hair twirl and the unmistakable attitude. Urvashi Dholakia's portrayal became so closely associated with the character that even later versions of Komolika inevitably invited comparisons with her original performance. So, while Lara Raj is bringing Indian-inspired fashion to a very different, international setting, her latest look has accidentally unlocked a very specific memory for a generation of Indian TV viewers. Because when you see the middle-parted hair, dramatic Indian jewellery and that unmistakable glam, somewhere in the back of your mind, Komolika's Nikaaa... is already playing.