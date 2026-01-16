LGMF 2026 Opens In Delhi With A Spectacular Global Music Showcase

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The 35th edition of the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) began on a majestic note in New Delhi on Thursday evening, transforming the capital into a melting pot of world music, classical brilliance and cross-cultural artistry. The Delhi concert, held at Baansera Park, marked the opening chapter of India’s longest-running global music festival, which will travel next to Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru through January 2026.

Delhi audience witnesses a global musical collaboration

Held in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the opening night unfolded as a grand celebration of music without borders. The stage came alive with the powerful presence of the Astana Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra from Kazakhstan, joined by a full choir, a ballet ensemble, and some of India’s most celebrated musicians.

Dance Ensemble Gakku adds visual poetry to orchestral music

One of the evening’s most visually arresting moments came when the Dance Ensemble Gakku performed choreographed ballet sequences set against sweeping orchestral arrangements. Flowing movements, dramatic lifts and formations — including a striking sequence where dancers were elevated mid-air — drew sustained applause from the audience. Traditional costumes, contemporary choreography and immersive lighting created a spellbinding visual narrative that complemented the music.





Dr L Subramaniam leads from the front as soloist and composer

At the heart of the concert was maestro Dr. L. Subramaniam, whose violin anchored the performance with both precision and emotion. The Delhi audience witnessed the Indian premiere of Navagraha Symphony, a brand-new orchestral composition that marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career. Equally stirring was the presentation of Shanti Priya, performed with ballet, showcasing the composer’s long-standing ability to blend spirituality with symphonic depth.





Kavita Krishnamurti and team elevate the concert’s emotional core

Another highlight of the evening was the Isabella Violin Concerto, with Dr. Subramaniam as the soloist, demonstrating his effortless command over both Indian classical and Western orchestral traditions. Vocal textures by Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam added warmth and gravitas, while Bindu Subramaniam, Ambi Subramaniam, VV Ramanamurthy, Tanmoy Bose and Swaminathan Selvaganesh enriched the concert with layered musical dialogues.

Vande Mataram orchestral premiere closes the evening on a high

The grand finale brought the audience to its feet as Vande Mataram, composed by Dr. L. Subramaniam, was premiered in orchestral form as part of the 150-year celebration of the iconic song. With the orchestra, choir and performers united on stage, the moment resonated as both a musical and emotional crescendo.





About LGMF

Founded in 1992 in memory of Prof. V. Lakshminarayana, LGMF has, over three decades, carved a unique space in India’s cultural calendar by introducing global legends, rare instruments and ambitious collaborations to Indian audiences. The Delhi opener reaffirmed that legacy — not as a nostalgic institution, but as a living, evolving celebration of global music.

After a triumphant start in the capital, the festival now heads to Chandigarh on January 19, before moving on to other cities, promising more evenings of cultural exchange and musical excellence.