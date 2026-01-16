Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentLGMF 2026 Opens In Delhi With A Spectacular Global Music Showcase

LGMF 2026 Opens In Delhi With A Spectacular Global Music Showcase

The 35th edition of the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival opened in Delhi with a stunning blend of orchestral music, ballet and Indian classical artistry, drawing an enthralled audience on opening night.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 35th edition of the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) began on a majestic note in New Delhi on Thursday evening, transforming the capital into a melting pot of world music, classical brilliance and cross-cultural artistry. The Delhi concert, held at Baansera Park, marked the opening chapter of India’s longest-running global music festival, which will travel next to Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru through January 2026.

Delhi audience witnesses a global musical collaboration

Held in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the opening night unfolded as a grand celebration of music without borders. The stage came alive with the powerful presence of the Astana Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra from Kazakhstan, joined by a full choir, a ballet ensemble, and some of India’s most celebrated musicians.

Dance Ensemble Gakku adds visual poetry to orchestral music

One of the evening’s most visually arresting moments came when the Dance Ensemble Gakku performed choreographed ballet sequences set against sweeping orchestral arrangements. Flowing movements, dramatic lifts and formations — including a striking sequence where dancers were elevated mid-air — drew sustained applause from the audience. Traditional costumes, contemporary choreography and immersive lighting created a spellbinding visual narrative that complemented the music.


LGMF 2026 Opens In Delhi With A Spectacular Global Music Showcase

Dr L Subramaniam leads from the front as soloist and composer

At the heart of the concert was maestro Dr. L. Subramaniam, whose violin anchored the performance with both precision and emotion. The Delhi audience witnessed the Indian premiere of Navagraha Symphony, a brand-new orchestral composition that marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career. Equally stirring was the presentation of Shanti Priya, performed with ballet, showcasing the composer’s long-standing ability to blend spirituality with symphonic depth.


LGMF 2026 Opens In Delhi With A Spectacular Global Music Showcase

Kavita Krishnamurti and team elevate the concert’s emotional core

Another highlight of the evening was the Isabella Violin Concerto, with Dr. Subramaniam as the soloist, demonstrating his effortless command over both Indian classical and Western orchestral traditions. Vocal textures by Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam added warmth and gravitas, while Bindu Subramaniam, Ambi Subramaniam, VV Ramanamurthy, Tanmoy Bose and Swaminathan Selvaganesh enriched the concert with layered musical dialogues.

Vande Mataram orchestral premiere closes the evening on a high

The grand finale brought the audience to its feet as Vande Mataram, composed by Dr. L. Subramaniam, was premiered in orchestral form as part of the 150-year celebration of the iconic song. With the orchestra, choir and performers united on stage, the moment resonated as both a musical and emotional crescendo.


LGMF 2026 Opens In Delhi With A Spectacular Global Music Showcase

About LGMF 

Founded in 1992 in memory of Prof. V. Lakshminarayana, LGMF has, over three decades, carved a unique space in India’s cultural calendar by introducing global legends, rare instruments and ambitious collaborations to Indian audiences. The Delhi opener reaffirmed that legacy — not as a nostalgic institution, but as a living, evolving celebration of global music.

After a triumphant start in the capital, the festival now heads to Chandigarh on January 19, before moving on to other cities, promising more evenings of cultural exchange and musical excellence.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did the 35th Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) begin?

The 35th LGMF began in New Delhi on a Thursday evening at Baansera Park. This marked the start of India's longest-running global music festival.

What was a unique visual performance at the opening night?

The Dance Ensemble Gakku performed choreographed ballet sequences set against orchestral arrangements. They incorporated flowing movements and dramatic lifts, including dancers elevated mid-air.

What new orchestral composition by Dr. L. Subramaniam premiered at the festival?

The Delhi audience witnessed the Indian premiere of Navagraha Symphony, a brand-new orchestral composition by Dr. L. Subramaniam. This marked a significant milestone in his career.

How did the festival conclude?

The festival concluded with the orchestral premiere of Vande Mataram, composed by Dr. L. Subramaniam. This performance celebrated the 150-year anniversary of the iconic song.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival LGMF 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
India
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul On Refund Chaos
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: What Fitment Factor Could Mean For Salaries And Pensions
8th Pay Commission: What Fitment Factor Could Mean For Salaries And Pensions
India
US Treasury Extends Conditional Sanctions Waiver On Chabahar Port Guidance Until April
US Treasury Extends Conditional Sanctions Waiver On Chabahar Port Guidance Until April
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget