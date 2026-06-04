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HomeEntertainment‘Lakshmi Aur Ganesh Ghar Aa Gaye’: Sambhavna Seth, And Avinash Dwivedy Welcomes Twins After 10 Years

‘Lakshmi Aur Ganesh Ghar Aa Gaye’: Sambhavna Seth, And Avinash Dwivedy Welcomes Twins After 10 Years

Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi have welcomed twins via surrogacy after years of fertility struggles. Sharing emotional hospital photos, the couple celebrated parenthood.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sambhavna Seth, husband welcomed twins via surrogacy.
  • Couple announced baby girl, boy after fertility struggles.
  • Their decade-long journey included multiple IVF, miscarriage.
  • The news followed ten years of the couple's marriage.

Television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth has embraced motherhood after a long and emotional journey. Sambhavna and her husband, actor-writer Avinash Dwivedi, have welcomed twins via surrogacy after nearly 10 years of marriage. The couple shared the happy news with fans through emotional hospital photos, marking a deeply personal milestone after years of struggles with fertility, failed IVF attempts, and heartbreak.

Sambhavna Seth Welcomes Twins Via Surrogacy

Sambhavna and Avinash announced the arrival of their twins, a baby girl and a baby boy, through a heartfelt social media post. Sharing emotional moments from the hospital, the couple expressed gratitude as they stepped into parenthood. In their post, they wrote, “Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our hearts are full of gratitude.” The emotional message reflected the joy of finally becoming parents after a difficult journey.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)

Long Wait After 10 Years Of Marriage

The news comes after years of personal struggles that Sambhavna had openly discussed with fans. Earlier this year, the actress revealed that she and Avinash were expecting through surrogacy. Announcing the pregnancy in April, the couple had shared an emotional note that read, “We are PREGNANT. Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins.”

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Sambhavna and Avinash, who got married in 2016, had previously spoken about their painful fertility struggles, including multiple IVF attempts and a miscarriage. Sambhavna had revealed she underwent several IVF procedures over the years, while the couple also faced emotional setbacks after losing a pregnancy.

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The Couple’s Emotional Fertility Journey

In earlier interviews and vlogs, the couple had candidly spoken about the emotional and physical challenges of trying to conceive. Sambhavna had once revealed she took more than 65 injections during pregnancy treatment, while Avinash spoke about the heartbreak of losing their baby despite initial hopeful scans.

Now, after years of waiting and uncertainty, Sambhavna and Avinash are celebrating what they describe as one of the happiest moments of their lives. Their announcement has received an outpouring of love from fans and members of the entertainment industry, many calling the twins a “double blessing” for the couple.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has recently welcomed twins via surrogacy?

Television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth and her husband, Avinash Dwivedi, have welcomed twins via surrogacy. This marks a deeply personal milestone for them.

How long have Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi been married before welcoming twins?

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi welcomed their twins after nearly 10 years of marriage. They shared their happy news with emotional hospital photos.

What gender are the twins welcomed by Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi?

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi welcomed a baby girl and a baby boy. They announced their arrival through a heartfelt social media post, expressing gratitude.

What challenges did Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi face in their fertility journey?

They endured years of fertility struggles, including multiple failed IVF attempts and a miscarriage. Sambhavna revealed she took over 65 injections during pregnancy treatment.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Avinash Dwivedi Sambhavna Seth Twins Sambhavna Seth Surrogacy Sambhavna Seth Baby Sambhavna Seth Motherhood Sambhavna Seth Husband Sambhavna Seth IVF Journey Sambhavna Seth Fertility Struggle
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