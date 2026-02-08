Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Promote Assi Across Cities, Call It An 'Important Film'

Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Promote Assi Across Cities, Call It An ‘Important Film’

Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu, highlights the legal battles faced by a rape survivor and addresses the rising cases of rape in India. It is set to release on February 20.

By : ANI | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actors Mohammed Zeeshan and Kumud Mishra spoke about their upcoming film 'Assi', which addresses the rising cases of rape in India. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the upcoming film presents an investigative courtroom drama that delves into the harrowing experience of a rape incident, while highlighting the intricate legal and investigative processes the victims endure in their fight for justice.

Actor Kumud Mishra praised the film as a "fantastic and relevant" courtroom thriller, adding that the team is visiting various cities to ensure audiences in smaller towns also watch it, confident that viewers will recommend it to others.

Mishra said, "This is Anubhav Sinha's film. It is a fantastic and relevant film, a thriller, and a courtroom drama. We have come here, and we are travelling to different cities, to spread the word because some films don't reach smaller towns or certain cities. So we have come to tell you to watch this film. It is a truly amazing film, and we are confident that one person who sees it will recommend it to ten others."

Mohammed Zeeshan expressed his fondness for Varanasi, calling it one of his favourite cities, and emphasised the importance of the film. "Varanasi is one of my favourite cities. I always feel so good coming here, and with the kind of atmosphere and the kind of people here, I am very happy to have had the opportunity to come to Varanasi again... It is a very important film, and that is why we are going to different cities and telling people to watch this film. People should show it to their families and their friends..."," he added.

The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It also features Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

The makers recently released the trailer of the film, showcasing a gritty courtroom battle of a rape victim and lawyer Taapsee for justice.

Speaking about the trailer, Taapsee explained, "I felt it was time to bring these stories together and put them in front of people to remind ourselves that what we read as everyday crime news should never be normalised. These incidents are alarming; they're happening around us, and they seem to be growing. Sometimes it's not just about the crime itself, but also about how little we do to stop it in our own capacity. When we shaped this into a two-hour narrative, it became deeply moving for me as a performer, because it forces you to confront a reality we often look away from," as per a press release.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Assi' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, and Sinha under the banner of Benaras Mediaworks Production. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on February 20, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the film 'Assi' about?

The film 'Assi' is an investigative courtroom drama that addresses the rising cases of rape in India and highlights the legal and investigative processes victims face.

Who directed 'Assi' and what is its release date?

Anubhav Sinha directed 'Assi'. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on February 20, 2026.

Who are the main actors in 'Assi'?

The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, along with Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

Why are the filmmakers traveling to different cities for 'Assi'?

The team is visiting various cities to ensure audiences in smaller towns also have the opportunity to watch the film and spread the word about its relevance.

Published at : 08 Feb 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Anubhav Sinha Taapsee Pannu Assi
