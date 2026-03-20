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HomeEntertainment‘Monalisa’s Husband Seen With Sharjeel Imam During CAA Protest,’ Claims Director Sanoj Mishra; Files Complaint

‘Monalisa’s Husband Seen With Sharjeel Imam During CAA Protest,’ Claims Director Sanoj Mishra; Files Complaint

After Monalisa Bhosle married actor Farman Khan, director Sanoj Mishra filed a police complaint alleging “love jihad” and claiming the involvement of the banned organisation PFI.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
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Ever since viral “Kumbh Mela girl” Monalisa Bhosle married Farman Khan, a Muslim actor who is from Uttar Pradesh, in a temple in Kerala, people have started calling it “love jihad”. Among those who have voiced concern is director Sanoj Mishra, who claimed he has been distressed since learning about the marriage. Mishra, who had earlier expressed interest in launching Monalisa as an actor, has now filed a police complaint alleging the involvement of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in her marriage with Farman Khan.

Monalisa Is A Victim Of Love Jihad, Claims Director

Speaking to IANS, Mishra said he personally approached the police to file the complaint. “I filed the complaint myself and went to the police station. The matter had earlier reached the Chief Minister, who directed the DGP, and action has now been initiated,” he said.

Mishra further alleged that the case reflects what he described as “Love Jihad,” adding that Monalisa had become an influential figure among young and underprivileged girls. “Because this isn’t a minor incident, it is a significant matter. Because the girl who had so many followers, especially poor girls and uneducated girls, Monalisa had become an icon for poor and uneducated girls....”

ALSO READ| ‘Proper Love Jihad,’ SC Advocate Says Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle, Husband Farman Khan Violated Hindu Marriage Act

The director also claimed that Farman Khan had concealed his identity while meeting Monalisa’s family in Ujjain and promised a Rs 100 crore film in South to win the family’s trust. “When Farman came, he introduced himself as Lucky. He had a tilak on his forehead, wore rudraksha beads around his neck and hands, and was draped in saffron. He used to perform puja at the Mahakal temple. People didn’t even suspect that he could be a Muslim. And this was his first step of manipulation.”

“The Kerala government would definitely be thanked by them because Kerala has made such people into sons-in-law there. And in Kerala, you can see from the recent data that around one and a half thousand girls were deported from there outside India in containers,” he claimed. 

‘Monalisa’s Husband Seen With Sharjeel Imam’ 

He additionally alleged a connection between Farman Khan and individuals linked to the CAA protests, claiming that Khan had been seen with Sharjeel Imam at Shaheen Bagh. “This has direct involvement of the PFI, and the role of such organisations is also there, which receive funding from abroad,” he further claimed.

Mishra also questioned the speed of the marriage registration, claiming it was completed within a short span of time. He alleged that they insulted the Hindu religion by putting up posters of their marriage, claiming it to be the “real Kerala story,” not the one by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen or the second instalment directed by Kamkhya Narayan Singh. 

ALSO READ| Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Rejects ‘Love Jihad’ Claims After Marrying Muslim Man From UP

He added that Monalisa had stopped contacting him over the past six months. “There wasn’t much change overall. She would occasionally call me earlier, and we would talk about work or personal matters. But for the past six months, her calls had almost stopped, and I never called her from my side,” he said.

Monalisa Bhosle, Farman Khan Wedding

Monalisa Bhosle married Farman Khan at the Nainar Temple in Thiruvananthapuram after opposing her family’s wish for her to wed her aunt’s son, whom she considers akin to a brother. The ceremony was conducted in the presence of police and several local leaders after Monalisa alleged that her father was trying to take her back to their hometown against her wishes.

Following the marriage, some sections on social media claimed that she had fallen into a “Love Jihad” trap, an allegation she rejected during a press conference the next day.

“Our marriage took place according to Hindu rituals. Initially, he didn’t want to marry me, but I insisted. My parents wanted me to marry someone else from the family, but I didn’t like that. He is my aunt’s son, and I see him as a brother. That’s why I refused,” Monalisa said.

She further clarified, “We got married following Hindu customs. People calling this ‘love jihad’ should understand that it is nothing like that. Neither of us has changed our religion.”

Farman Khan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, also dismissed the claims, saying religion had never been a barrier in their relationship. “We are artists, and for us, all religions are equal. We got married as per Hindu traditions because Monalisa is a Hindu, and I respected her wishes. I only want her happiness. I love her, and neither of us has changed our religion,” he said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan's marriage?

Director Sanoj Mishra has alleged 'love jihad' and filed a police complaint, claiming involvement of the banned PFI. Monalisa and Farman deny these allegations.

What specific claims did director Sanoj Mishra make about Farman Khan?

Mishra alleged Farman Khan used a false identity ('Lucky') and disguised himself to gain Monalisa's family's trust, promising a large film project.

How did Monalisa Bhosle respond to the 'love jihad' allegations?

Monalisa stated their marriage followed Hindu rituals and denied any religious conversion. She explained she married Farman as she opposed her family's wish for her to marry a relative.

Did Farman Khan change his religion for the marriage?

No, both Monalisa and Farman Khan stated that neither of them changed their religion. Farman respected Monalisa's Hindu traditions for their wedding.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kumbh Mela CAA Protest Sharjeel Imam Sanoj Mishra Monalisa Bhosle
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