KRK Sent To 3-Day Police Custody In Oshiwara Firing Case

HomeEntertainmentKRK Sent To 3-Day Police Custody In Oshiwara Firing Case

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

Actor Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, has been sent to three-day police custody by Bandra Court. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the Oshiwara firing case. Police say he admitted to firing with his licensed gun.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
