KRK Sent To 3-Day Police Custody In Oshiwara Firing Case
Actor Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, has been sent to three-day police custody by Bandra Court. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the Oshiwara firing case. Police say he admitted to firing with his licensed gun.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Actor-producer Kamaal R Khan brought out of a Bandra Court by Oshiwara Police.— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2026
He was arrested after questioning in connection with an incident of firing in Oshiwara area of Mumbai.
The Court has sent him to Police custody till January 27. pic.twitter.com/7Tcmu8Eeih
