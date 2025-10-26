Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kriti Sanon Shares Moments From UFC Outing With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon attended the UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi with her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia. Joining these two was Kriti's 'Bhediya' co-star Varun Dhawan.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Kriti Sanon attended the UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi with her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia. Joining these two was Kriti's 'Bhediya' co-star Varun Dhawan.

Posting some glimpses from the fun evening, the 'Mimi' actress penned, "Fight night energy in Abu Dhabi (Fire emoji Thrilled to witness the madness at UFC 321 with these 2! (Bomb and boxing glove emoji) (sic)."

As a clip of the three surfaced on social media, netizens joked that Kabir Bahia is 'third-wheeling' with Kriti and Varun.

A cybercitizen penned “Kabir third wheeling Bhaskar and Anika’s date (sic)”.

Another wrote, “Bhaskar and Anika spotted !! My baski heart!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

Varun and Kriti are expected to reunite on screen in the sequel "Bhediya 2".

Although there is no update on "Bhediya 2" till now, the Madock horror-comedy universe has released its latest instalment in the form of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer "Thamma" which also acted as a launchpad for "Shakti Shalini" featuring 'Saiyaara' actress Aneet Padda.

On Saturday, Kriti marked 1 year of her first movie as a producer, "Do Patti" - the first project of her production house, Blue Butterfly Films.

She took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a heartfelt message that read, “It’s been a year of my first butterfly (butterfly and red heart emoji) A film that I’ll always be proud of.. my first production.. (folded hands emoji) @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial Happy 1 year @kanika.d @kathhapictures @beatnikbob5. (sic)."

Directed by debutante Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, "Do Patti" narrates the journey of a police officer who comes across a couple wherein the wife, who has a jealous twin sister, accuses the husband of attempting to murder her.

The project further marked Kriti's first dual role as twin sisters Saumya and Shailee.

"Do Patti" also saw Kajol in key role, along with marking the Bollywood debut of television actor Shaheer Sheikh.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
Read more
