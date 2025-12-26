Kriti Sanon Celebrates Christmas With Sister Nupur And Stebin Ben, Shares Cozy Family Moments

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentKriti Sanon Celebrates Christmas With Sister Nupur And Stebin Ben, Shares Cozy Family Moments

Actress Kriti Sanon celebrated Christmas with sister Nupur Sanon and brother-in-law to be Stebin Ben.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon celebrated Christmas with sister Nupur Sanon and brother-in-law to be Stebin Ben.

The 'Tere Ishk Mein' actress took to her official Insta account and gave the netizens a peek into her Christmas celebration with her loved ones.

Along with Kriti's parents and sister, Nupur, these photographs also featured Nupur's rumoured beau, singer Stebin Ben.

"Late Christmas Post.. was busy celebrating," Kriti captioned the post.

If the reports are to be believed, Nupur and Stebin will be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur in January next year.

As per reports, Stebin and Nupur have been in a relationship since 2023. The speculated lovebirds have been spotted together on numerous occasions, from dates to family gatherings.

Not just that, Stebin is also often seen making appearances in Kriti's feed, further adding to the rumours that he will soon be a part of the family.

The 'Mimi' actress also keeps dropping some lovely family moments on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

Commemorating her sister's birthday on December 15, Kriti was seen grooving with her on Salman Khan’s popular track "Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai" from the 2000 film “Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge”.

Nupur posted a couple of pictures and videos from the birthday celebration on social media. In one of the clips, Kriti and Nupur were seen tapping a foot on the Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam track.

The post further included a snap of Nupur planting a kiss on Kriti’s cheek.

“Had such a warm in-home birthday with the warmest people! Thank you so much everyone for the lovely wishes. I feel more and more grateful every year for the kindness and love I’m surrounded by (sic)," Nupur captioned the post.

Coming to Kriti's professional commitments, she will next be seen in the second installment of the “Cocktail” franchise, along with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Made under the direction of Homi Adajania, who also helmed the original drama, the movie is being backed by the Maddock Films banner.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
Kriti Sanon Nupur Sanon
