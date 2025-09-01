Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKriti Sanon Advocates For Gender Equality, Calls It A Cause Close To Her Heart

Kriti Sanon Advocates For Gender Equality, Calls It A Cause Close To Her Heart

Kriti Sanon is now UNFPA's brand ambassador, focusing on gender equality and reproductive health.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Kriti Sanon has been appointed as the brand ambassador for UNFPA (The United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency).

Elated about her new role, the 'Do Patti' actress shared that she has always wanted to use her influence for a cause that is close to her heart.

During an exclusive chat with IANS, Kriti shared: "It is a huge honor and an equally big responsibility. I am very excited because I have always wished to use my voice and my influence for such a cause and initiate a change which is close to my heart, and I feel gender equality is one such issue that is extremely important and broad."

"The issue has a lot of aspects- whether you talk about girl child education, or gender based violence- a lot of work needs to be done, and I am glad I am able to assist UNFPA in this journey," she added.

During her two-year engagement with UNFPA India, Kriti will be a part of a series of impactful activities aimed at furthering the cause, including field visits to UNFPA programme sites. The 'Mimi' actress will also raise awareness through campaigns and opinion pieces, and join UNFPA events and advocacy efforts both nationally and internationally.

On the professional front, Kriti will next grace the screen in Aanand L Rai's highly discussed "Tere Ishk Mein", where she will be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush for the first time.

As the team wrapped up the shoot for the drama back in July, Kriti penned on her Instagram: "And its a wrap on #TereIshkMein !! Love wrapped in Anand Rai style drama and intensity!! After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules..Another beautiful journey comes to an end.. but this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!!."

Lauding her co-star, she added: "@dhanushkraja you are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! Such a pleasure doing scenes with you my friend! Here’s to many more together!! stay amazing and stay in touch!!"

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon UNFPA
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade ‘One Sided Disaster’ After Modi Meets Putin, Xi
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade Ties ‘One Sided Disaster’
India
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead
Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
Election 2025
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul’s ‘H-Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget