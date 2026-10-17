Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Weverse Con Festival India debuts in New Delhi March 27-28.

Top K-pop acts ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM headline the event.

Indian artists King, RANJ x CLIFR join the global lineup.

BookMyShow exclusively handles ticketing; venue details expected soon.

The wait for Indian fans has officially ended as the debut lineup for the inaugural Weverse Con Festival India has been unveiled. Marking the first time the premier global music property is venturing outside South Korea, the two-day festival is set to take place in New Delhi on March 27 and March 28.

Co-produced by HYBE INDIA and BookMyShow Live, the festival is framed around an eclectic cross-border sonic experience, placing powerhouse K-pop acts right alongside leading Indian contemporary artists.

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The Global Heavyweights: ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, Hwasa and Eric Nam

Headlining the roster are prominent K-pop groups and solo sensations:

ENHYPEN: The dynamic fourth-generation powerhouse boy band is set to treat Indian fans to their signature lore and synchronized choreography.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT): The globally acclaimed quintet brings their high-energy, narrative-driven stage productions to the capital.

LE SSERAFIM: Bringing fearless anthems, the chart-topping girl group will deliver their high-octane performance style.

HWASA: Renowned for her distinct vocals and commanding solo presence, the MAMAMOO member adds immense vocal depth to the headline bill.

ERIC NAM: The beloved Korean-American pop icon and singer-songwriter rounds out the marquee billing with his smooth vocals and fan-favourite tracks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYBE INDIA (@hybeindia)

Indian Contemporary Acts Join The Roster

Bridging the global pop community with India’s homegrown independent scene, the bill features celebrated domestic musicians who will share the stage with the international headliners. Popular singer-rapper King leads the Indian contingent alongside collaborative indie-electronic duo RANJ x CLIFR, singer-songwriter Gini, and hip-hop artist Reble, curating a genre-spanning musical exchange.

Event Logistics And Ticketing

Organised as a major multi-act gathering in New Delhi, the two-day musical extravaganza is presented in association with major brand partners. As highlighted in the official announcement poster shared by HYBE India, official ticketing for the event will be routed exclusively through BookMyShow. Specific details regarding ticket sale phases and the exact venue in the capital are expected to be issued in upcoming updates by the organisers.