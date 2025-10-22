Kim Soo Hyun Faces ₩500 Million Legal Battle With VT Cosmetics Amid Dating Scandal

Months after South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun was linked to the late actress Kim Sae Ron in a widely discussed dating scandal, the Queen of Tears star now finds himself entangled in a courtroom battle. The actor is scheduled to appear before the 22nd Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court on November 21, in connection with a ₩500 million (approx. ₹3 crore) lawsuit filed by VT Cosmetics.

VT Cosmetics Files Damages Claim

As per reports from Korean media, VT Cosmetics initiated legal proceedings against Kim Soo Hyun and his agency earlier this year, citing a breach of their advertising contract. The beauty brand had signed the actor as its ambassador but decided to terminate the deal following the controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with the late actress.

In a statement, the company said, “After reviewing the agency’s position, we judged that there were serious reasons preventing the fulfilment of the advertising contract, and we have officially initiated the termination process through our legal representatives. This decision reflects our commitment to uphold the values of the brand and the trust of our consumers.”

The Scandal That Sparked It All

The lawsuit emerged amid rumours that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor—claims that have since drawn public attention and divided opinions online. While the matter remains under legal review, Sae Ron’s family made several allegations against the actor. Addressing the controversy during a press conference, Kim Soo Hyun clarified, “I’ll address the biggest concern—I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. We dated five years ago for about a year, long before Queen of Tears aired.”

Kim Soo Hyun Responds to Allegations

The actor also shared why he initially denied the relationship, explaining, “As the lead actor of Queen of Tears, I couldn’t confirm the relationship publicly because of its potential impact on the cast and crew.” Refuting claims that his agency pressured Sae Ron over her debts, he added, “Aside from the fact that we were both actors, we were simply an ordinary couple who broke up over time.”

The controversy has taken a toll on Kim Soo Hyun’s career, leading to the suspension of brand deals and delays in upcoming projects. With the lawsuit’s first hearing approaching, the actor’s legal and professional future will now be closely watched in the coming months.