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HomeEntertainmentKoreanBTS Jungkook's Alleged Stalker Could Face Deportation After Ringing K-Pop Idol's Doorbell 133 Times

BTS Jungkook's Alleged Stalker Could Face Deportation After Ringing K-Pop Idol's Doorbell 133 Times

A Brazilian woman accused of stalking BTS star Jungkook has received a suspended prison sentence in South Korea. She could face deportation after allegedly ringing his doorbell 133 times.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Brazilian woman received suspended sentence for repeatedly visiting Jungkook's home.
  • She rang his doorbell 133 times, attempting to leave items.
  • Court cited low re-offence risk, no physical harm intention.
  • Woman faces deportation from South Korea once verdict final.

A Brazilian woman accused of repeatedly visiting the home of BTS member Jungkook despite multiple warnings has been handed a suspended prison sentence in South Korea. The court has heard that she allegedly returned to the singer’s residence numerous times over several weeks, including one incident in which she rang his doorbell 133 times. The ruling could also result in her deportation once the verdict becomes final.

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Court Hands Down Suspended Prison Sentence

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was sentenced by a district court in Seoul to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

According to court proceedings, she began approaching the 28-year-old BTS star’s home in December last year. During several visits, she reportedly attempted to leave letters and photographs at the property, claiming her actions were motivated by feelings of affection for the singer.

Unless a successful appeal is filed, she is also expected to be deported from South Korea following the court's decision.

Repeated Visits Raised Concerns

Court documents stated that the woman first appeared at Jungkook’s Seoul residence on December 7. During that visit, she allegedly remained around the property, threw items over the wall and pushed letters through gaps in the entrance.

A few days later, she returned and repeatedly pressed the doorbell. The court noted that ringing it 133 times demonstrated an "extreme level of obsession".

Prosecutors told the court that the woman visited the property a total of 22 times over roughly a month.

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Why The Court Suspended The Sentence

While delivering the verdict, the district judge said several mitigating factors were considered.

The court noted that the risk of the defendant committing a similar offence again was "not significant". Judges also took into account circumstances suggesting there was no intention to physically harm the BTS star.

Reports further indicated that deportation proceedings could make it unlikely for her to reoffend in South Korea once the ruling becomes legally binding.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome for the woman who repeatedly visited Jungkook's home?

A Brazilian woman received a suspended prison sentence in South Korea for repeatedly visiting BTS member Jungkook's home. She was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

Why was her prison sentence suspended?

The court suspended her sentence due to mitigating factors, noting a low risk of her reoffending and no intention to physically harm the star. Her potential deportation also makes it unlikely for her to reoffend in South Korea.

How many times did the woman visit Jungkook's residence?

Court documents stated she visited Jungkook's residence a total of 22 times over roughly a month. On one occasion, she reportedly rang his doorbell 133 times.

What was the woman's alleged motivation for her actions?

She claimed her actions were motivated by feelings of affection for the singer. During several visits, she reportedly attempted to leave letters and photographs at the property.

Will the woman be deported from South Korea?

Yes, unless she files a successful appeal, she is expected to be deported from South Korea following the court's decision. This was also considered a factor in the suspended sentence.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
K-Pop Celebrity News Jungkook ENtertainment News BTS South KOrea K-pop
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