BTS’ Jungkook Addresses Smoking Rumours In Candid Live, Says 'I Worked Hard To Quit'

What began as a casual Weverse broadcast quickly turned into one of his most talked-about sessions yet. From impromptu karaoke to deeply personal reflections, the BTS maknae addressed smoking rumours, pushed back against criticism, defended BigHit Music/HYBE, and even shared excitement about BTS’ upcoming album, ARIRANG. The livestream has since been deleted, but its impact continues to ripple across social media.

“I Worked Hard To Quit”

#Jungkook talked about smoking in his live!



🗣️: But you don't smoke anymore, do you?

🐰: I don't smoke anymore, but why can't I talk about it? I'm almost 30!

🐰: I used to smoke a lot, but I tried very hard to quit it and I succeeded.



During the broadcast, Jungkook directly addressed a topic that has followed him online for years, smoking. In a calm and straightforward tone, he revealed that he no longer smokes, though he admitted he once did “a lot.”

“I don’t smoke now, but still why can’t I talk about this?” he said. “I’m almost 30 now. I did smoke before, like a lot, but I worked hard to quit and did so.”

His words were simple, but powerful. Previously, leaked clips and rumours had triggered waves of criticism. This time, however, Jungkook chose transparency. He neither justified nor dramatized his past habit. Instead, he acknowledged it and talked about growth, both personal and professional.

Redefining The Idol Narrative

In the fast-paced world of K-pop, moments like these often become trending soundbites. Yet Jungkook’s remarks signal something deeper.

For years, idols have been expected to uphold near-impossible standards, flawless behaviour, constant gratitude, and public apologies for personal choices. By speaking openly about smoking as a past habit he has quit, Jungkook subtly shifted the conversation. He asserted adulthood and autonomy without hostility.

There was no anger in his tone. Just clarity.

That distinction matters. It reflects a broader shift: artists who debuted as teenagers are now adults navigating independence under constant scrutiny.

More Confessions, More Conversations

The broadcast also sparked buzz after clips circulated online describing it as an unfiltered session. Jungkook admitted, “I want to talk about smoking. I'm thirty now. I smoked a lot. I tried really hard to quit,” adding, “The moment I say this, the company will probably go crazy. It's not something I discussed with the company, but I spoke out of frustration.”

Taking accountability, he stated, “I love singing and I'm someone who wants to be honest. If I do something wrong, I want to admit it.”

In another surprising revelation, he said, “I don't normally listen to music. I only listen to it because I don't want to fall behind.”

At one point, when viewers urged him to end the livestream, Jungkook responded, “Why are you telling me to turn it off? Don't boss me around.” When asked whether the company would reprimand him, he candidly replied, “Do you think the company will scold me a lot?”

The candid tone triggered mixed reactions, concern from some fans, admiration from others.

ARIRANG Album And What’s Next

Amid the honesty and humor, Jungkook also teased BTS’ upcoming album, ARIRANG, set to release on March 20. He described it as a project the group is immensely proud of. The album will be followed by a major world tour extending until 2027.

Between heartfelt admissions and spontaneous karaoke, one thing remained constant: authenticity. No stage lights. No choreography. Just Jungkook in a hoodie, speaking to millions as though they were in the same room.

And perhaps that is why this moment resonates.

Because beyond the viral clips and trending hashtags, it reflects an artist choosing honesty, on his own terms.