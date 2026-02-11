Kohrra Season 2 is an outstanding thriller that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. It's a murder mystery that unfolds over six engaging episodes.
Kohrra 2 Review: Mona Singh, Barun Sobti Shine In Netflix Sequel That’s As Riveting As The Original
Kohrra 2 Review: Kohrra Season 2, a gripping Punjabi thriller on Netflix, stars Mona Singh and Barun Sobti in lead roles.
Netflix’s Kohrra received massive praise when its first season premiered, and a big reason was its strong Punjabi flavour. The series made viewers feel as if they were actually in Punjab, with several dialogues delivered in Punjabi. Season 2 continues the same approach, but in an even more impactful and authentic way.
The show once again proves how local content can be created and executed perfectly.
Story
The plot unfolds around a murder, exploring the victim’s relationships, possible enemies, and the investigation that eventually leads the police to the culprit.
Told across six episodes, the series unfolds this mystery in a highly engaging manner. Revealing more about the story would spoil the experience, so it’s best to watch the six-episode series on Netflix.
How Is The Series?
Kohrra Season 2 is an outstanding thriller that doesn’t let you blink even for a second. The Punjabi essence is added brilliantly, much like how some South films introduce audiences to their regions in a deeply immersive way, this series pulls you straight into Punjab.
The show feels extremely authentic. The casting is used smartly, and the police characters are not glorified. They behave like real cops, they hit, and sometimes get hit too.
One of the biggest strengths of the series is the language. The actors don’t merely “try” to speak Punjabi, they speak it naturally and convincingly. At no point does it feel forced or untrained.
The biggest highlight, however, is the suspense. The story has multiple layers that keep your interest alive throughout. You never really know what will happen next. All six episodes are so gripping that you’ll likely finish them in one sitting, and once it ends, it leaves you with a unique feeling that can only be understood after watching.
Acting
Mona Singh delivers an excellent performance and once again proves why she is among India’s finest actresses. Her transition from a wife to a strict police officer is impressive, and she wins your heart in both shades. Her Punjabi delivery is also top-notch.
Barun Sobti is equally brilliant. He doesn’t just play the character, he lives it. He portrays a police officer dealing with personal chaos while still staying committed to duty. Sobti brings real depth to the role and genuinely feels like a Punjab Police officer.
Rannvijay Singh also does a strong job, making viewers forget his Roadies image. Pooja Bhamrra is impressive, Anurag Arora performs well, and Prateek Mehta stands out. Overall, every actor does full justice to their role.
Writing And Direction
The story is written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, while direction is handled by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman.
Both writing and direction are major strengths. The writing ensures you stay hooked till the end, while the authentic direction becomes the series’ biggest plus point.
Final Verdict
Kohrra Season 2 is yet another excellent Netflix series that you should not miss.
Rating: 4 Stars
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main genre of Kohrra Season 2?
What makes Kohrra Season 2 feel authentic?
The series excels in its authentic Punjabi flavor, with natural and convincing Punjabi dialogues. The police characters are portrayed realistically, not glorified.
Who are some of the standout actors in Kohrra Season 2?
Mona Singh delivers an excellent performance, transitioning impressively from a wife to a police officer. Barun Sobti is equally brilliant, truly embodying his police officer role.
What are the strengths of the writing and direction in Kohrra Season 2?
Both writing and direction are major strengths. The writing keeps you hooked until the end, and the authentic direction is a significant plus point for the series.