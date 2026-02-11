Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Netflix’s Kohrra received massive praise when its first season premiered, and a big reason was its strong Punjabi flavour. The series made viewers feel as if they were actually in Punjab, with several dialogues delivered in Punjabi. Season 2 continues the same approach, but in an even more impactful and authentic way.

The show once again proves how local content can be created and executed perfectly.

Story

The plot unfolds around a murder, exploring the victim’s relationships, possible enemies, and the investigation that eventually leads the police to the culprit.

Told across six episodes, the series unfolds this mystery in a highly engaging manner. Revealing more about the story would spoil the experience, so it’s best to watch the six-episode series on Netflix.

How Is The Series?

Kohrra Season 2 is an outstanding thriller that doesn’t let you blink even for a second. The Punjabi essence is added brilliantly, much like how some South films introduce audiences to their regions in a deeply immersive way, this series pulls you straight into Punjab.

The show feels extremely authentic. The casting is used smartly, and the police characters are not glorified. They behave like real cops, they hit, and sometimes get hit too.

One of the biggest strengths of the series is the language. The actors don’t merely “try” to speak Punjabi, they speak it naturally and convincingly. At no point does it feel forced or untrained.

The biggest highlight, however, is the suspense. The story has multiple layers that keep your interest alive throughout. You never really know what will happen next. All six episodes are so gripping that you’ll likely finish them in one sitting, and once it ends, it leaves you with a unique feeling that can only be understood after watching.

Acting

Mona Singh delivers an excellent performance and once again proves why she is among India’s finest actresses. Her transition from a wife to a strict police officer is impressive, and she wins your heart in both shades. Her Punjabi delivery is also top-notch.

Barun Sobti is equally brilliant. He doesn’t just play the character, he lives it. He portrays a police officer dealing with personal chaos while still staying committed to duty. Sobti brings real depth to the role and genuinely feels like a Punjab Police officer.

Rannvijay Singh also does a strong job, making viewers forget his Roadies image. Pooja Bhamrra is impressive, Anurag Arora performs well, and Prateek Mehta stands out. Overall, every actor does full justice to their role.

Writing And Direction

The story is written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, while direction is handled by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman.

Both writing and direction are major strengths. The writing ensures you stay hooked till the end, while the authentic direction becomes the series’ biggest plus point.

Final Verdict

Kohrra Season 2 is yet another excellent Netflix series that you should not miss.

Rating: 4 Stars