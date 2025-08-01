Vijay Deverakonda’s much-hyped spy-action film Kingdom finally hit theatres worldwide on July 31 after multiple delays. Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the Telugu-language thriller had created quite the buzz ahead of its release, thanks to its high-octane trailer, star-studded cast, and the anticipation of fans eager to witness Deverakonda’s return to action.

Kingdom earns ₹7.54 crore on Day 1

As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Kingdom managed to rake in ₹7.54 crore on its opening day. While the figure is an improvement over Deverakonda’s last theatrical release The Family Star—which collected ₹5.75 crore on its first day—it falls behind the actor’s bigger openers. His 2022 film Kushi earned ₹15.25 crore, while Liger still holds the record for his highest Day 1 collection with ₹15.95 crore.

The Telugu spy drama saw an overall occupancy rate of 56.73% across shows on Thursday. Morning shows recorded the highest footfalls with 63.56%, followed by a slight dip to 56.52% in the afternoon and a further decline to 50.12% by night.

Mixed reactions but Vijay wins hearts

While audience reactions have been somewhat mixed regarding the film’s execution, Deverakonda’s performance has received widespread praise. A review by Hindustan Times noted, “Vijay finally gets his redemption arc with Kingdom, both as an actor and character. After a long time, you see the theatre actor and the star in him come out. There might be moments where he fumbles, but he quickly finds his footing and plays the varied shades well.”

Kingdom Sequel already in the pipeline

Kingdom follows the story of Suri, a police constable-turned-spy on a mission to Sri Lanka to track down his missing brother Siva, played by Satyadev. Bhagyashri Borse stars as the female lead and Suri’s love interest. The film ends on a major cliffhanger, prompting speculation about a sequel.

At a post-release press conference, producer Naga Vamsi confirmed, “A sequel to the film will be made soon.”