Influencer Kartikey Tiwari recalled an encounter with actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan that, he said, stayed with him for all the wrong reasons. He claimed the incident took place while he was travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai in business class with his mother and brother. According to Tiwari, the situation began with a brief seating mix-up. He added that although Kiara Advani did not say anything, she gave a “nasty look” that stayed with him and led him to reflect on celebrity behaviour and the culture of celebrity worship in India.

‘Kiara Advani Gave My Mom A Nasty Look,’ Claims Influencer

In a video shared on Instagram, Tiwari narrated the full incident. He explained that the actors were on the same flight as they were returning after promotions for their film Satyaprem Ki Katha. “We were travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai. Their film had just released, so they were heading back after promotional activities. I was in business class with my mother and brother,” he said, adding that the encounter changed his perception of how celebrities appear on screen compared to how they behave in real life.

Tiwari further shared that the situation began when his mother accidentally sat in the wrong seat due to confusion between the rows. “Then Kiara Advani came. Of course, if someone is sitting in your seat, you can simply say ‘this is my seat’. That’s completely normal. And anyway, we were all sitting in business class,” he said.

He claimed that what bothered him was not the seat mix-up, but Kiara Advani’s reaction. “But the way she looked at us was extremely unpleasant. She gave a nasty look, as if her seat had been ruined just because a non-celebrity had sat there. She didn’t say anything, just made that face,” he alleged. He added that once the air hostess directed his mother to the correct seat, she immediately complied.

‘If It Had Been Deepika Or Alia…’

Tiwari said the moment stayed with him. “Kiara Advani’s expression really stayed with me. You’re not even that big of an actress. If it had been Deepika or Alia, I might have understood, but you? That expression stuck in my mind. My mother had just mistakenly sat in the wrong seat,” he said.

He went on to criticise celebrity worship culture, saying, “That’s why I never understand why people idolise celebrities so much. People behave as if actors know them or care about them. But in reality, for them, no one else exists. They simply don’t care.”

Tiwari also spoke about Kartik Aaryan’s behaviour during the flight, describing it as unusual. He claimed that the actor barely interacted with the cabin crew and spent most of the journey speaking only with Kiara Advani.

“They were speaking in English continuously, as if saying even a single word in Hindi would be some kind of mistake,” he added.

How Did Social Media Users React To This?

People flooded the comments section of his post with their thoughts. “Not every celebrity, but Kiara is actually rude,” claimed one Instagram user.

Another added, “Read another Reddit story about Kiara. Someone encountered her at a restaurant in a foreign country where she dropped her lip balm or something similar. When the person tried to return it, she gave them a strange look and refused to take it back. Later, she asked one of her security personnel to get it for her.”

“Expected wayyyy better from you,” wrote a third while tagging the actor.

A fourth suggested, “Start cancel culture.”