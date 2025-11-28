Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Announce Their Baby Girl’s Name In A Sweet Instagram Post

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, have finally introduced their baby girl to the world—this time with a name that has already melted hearts across the internet. On Friday, the couple shared the much-awaited announcement on Instagram, revealing the name of their daughter in the most tender way.

Kiara & Sidharth reveal their baby girl’s name

Along with a warm monochrome photo of their hands gently holding their newborn’s tiny feet, the duo wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms🙏🏻 our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा."

The post immediately drew an outpouring of love from fans, industry colleagues and well-wishers.

While the couple hasn’t explained the meaning behind the name, sources suggest “Saraayah” may be inspired by the Hebrew root of “Sarah,” which translates to princess—a fitting choice for the Malhotras’ firstborn.

Welcoming baby Saraayah

On July 15, Kiara and Sidharth announced the arrival of their daughter with the message, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”

Soon after, the couple also issued a request to paparazzi to respect their need for privacy during this intimate phase. They shared another note saying, “We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full… So, no photos please, only blessings.”

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a grand yet private ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in 2023. The duo first shared screen space in the 2021 blockbuster Shershaah, where their on-screen chemistry became a talking point across the country.

What’s next for the new parents?

Kiara Advani was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action thriller War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Up next, she will headline the much-anticipated Don remake opposite Ranveer Singh.

Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared in Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films. His upcoming project is a horror film featuring Tamannaah Bhatia.