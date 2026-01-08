Katy Perry Posts Beach Kiss With Justin Trudeau, Includes Family Moments With Ex Orlando Bloom

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Pop star Katy Perry has offered fans a window into her festive break, blending intimate family moments with glimpses of her evolving personal life. From sunny beach days to cosy Christmas traditions, the singer’s latest social media post captures a season of change and celebration.

A glimpse into Katy Perry’s festive ‘Holidaze’ post

On Wednesday, Perry dropped an Instagram carousel packed with photos and short videos from her holidays, simply captioning the post, “Holidaze,”. Among the standout images were glimpses of her new relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The singer shared two photos of Trudeau, including one where he is seen smiling as he swims in the ocean. Another frame showed Perry planting a kiss on his cheek as he held her close on a beach, the two looking relaxed and happy.

Adding a subtle personal touch, Perry also posted a close-up of her necklace featuring a gold Maple Leaf pendant — a nod many fans took as a sweet reference to Trudeau’s Canadian roots.

Co-parenting moments with Orlando Bloom and daughter Daisy

The carousel wasn’t just about romance. Perry also highlighted warm family moments spent with her former fiancé Orlando Bloom and their five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. Several pictures captured the trio during a festive outing to a Christmas tree farm, including one shot of Bloom carrying a tree over his shoulder.

Perry and Bloom, who got engaged in February 2019, welcomed Daisy in August 2020. The couple announced their split in June 2025, ending a nine-year relationship. Despite the separation, the images reflected a cordial co-parenting bond.

One video showed Perry and Bloom holding Daisy’s hands as they ice-skated together, bundled up in winter wear. Another photo focused on a holiday dinner table decorated with Christmas-themed place cards, seemingly handmade by Daisy, bearing the names Daisy, Katy, Orlando and Flynn. Bloom shares his 15-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

From Christmas tree farms to ice-skating outings

The singer also sprinkled in charming details from Daisy’s Christmas excitement, including her handwritten wish list that featured a request for a pet cat. A screenshot of Perry’s phone alarm — reminding her to move the Elf on the Shelf before Daisy woke up — added a playful, relatable note. In another image, the elves were humorously placed inside a sauna.

Rounding off the festive dump were snapshots of Perry’s decorated Christmas tree, a Nutcracker performance, an animatronic Santa Claus and winter-themed arts and crafts, painting a picture of a holiday season filled with warmth, humour and togetherness.

About Perry and Trudeau

Perry and Trudeau sparked dating rumours in July after they were spotted sharing a dinner in Montreal. The former Canadian Prime Minister was later seen attending Katy Perry’s sold-out Lifetimes tour concert in Canada, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Trudeau had announced his split from wife Sophie Grégoire in August 2023, ending their 18-year marriage. The former couple share three children — Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.