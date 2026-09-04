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English NewsEntertainmentKashmir divisional commissioner reviews arrangements for international film festival

Kashmir divisional commissioner reviews arrangements for international film festival

Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI): Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed arrangements for the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu Kashmir (IFFJK 2026), scheduled to be held from September 7-10 in Srinaga.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 12:40 AM (IST)

Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI): Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed arrangements for the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu Kashmir (IFFJK 2026), scheduled to be held from September 7-10 in Srinagar.

The meeting, which had officers and stakeholders associated with the festival arrangements, provided an extensive review of preparations spanning from arrival and transportation to accommodation of guests, opening and closing ceremony, sightseeing guided tours of guests and participation at festival venues, an official spokesperson said.

Garg also assessed arrangements for film screenings, floating cinema and parking, among other allied facilities.

During the meeting, the director informed the nodal officers on their respective responsibilities, action points and operational requirements.

The responsibilities encompass the entire movement and facilitation chain, beginning from Jammu airport and extending to Srinagar airport and the principal festival venues, including Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and INOX, the spokesperson said.

The nodal officers, in turn, apprised the meeting of the preparations undertaken at their respective deployment sites and locations, highlighting the progress made and the arrangements being put in place for the successful conduct of the event.

With the preparations in the final phase, the divisional commissioner called for disciplined execution, close coordination and a clear sense of ownership among all officers entrusted with responsibilities. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Sep 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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Latest News Entertainment-news 04 September 2026
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