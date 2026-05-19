Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Tops Monday Box Office; Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla Follow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karuppu shows strong hold, earning Rs 14.30 crore on Day 4.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do sees 58.1% drop on Monday.

Aakhri Sawal and Daadi Ki Shaadi struggle, earning low figures.

Older films Raja Shivaji, Patriot, Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar continue run.

The box office remained crowded this week, too, with both fresh releases and holdover titles battling for audience attention. The new films like Karuppu, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Aakhri Sawal tried to capitalise on their opening momentum, the old ones, such as Patriot and Bhooth Bangla, continued their box office journey. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on the other hand, remained the oldest film still running in theatres.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Issues Statement After Cryptic Post On 'Loneliness' Leaves Mom Concerned

Here’s a look at how each film fared on Monday and which title emerged as the biggest winner at the ticket window.

Karuppu Day 4 Box Office Collection

Starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, Karuppu has grossed Rs 141.30 crore worldwide so far. On Day 4, the film witnessed a massive 98.25 per cent jump in collections and earned Rs 14.30 crore on Monday.

The film recorded this collection from 5,947 shows with an overall occupancy of 40 per cent. Tamil shows contributed the bulk of the earnings with Rs 12.10 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 2.20 crore.

Directed by RJ Balaji, the film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 95.30 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Day 4 Box Office Collection

After registering a 34.8 per cent growth on Day 3, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do witnessed a sharp 58.1 per cent decline in collections on its first Monday.

The film, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh, earned Rs 3.25 crore from 5,563 shows with an occupancy of 13 per cent.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film’s worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 28.84 crore.

Aakhri Sawal Day 4 Box Office Collection

Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aakhri Sawal recorded a steep 73.8 per cent drop in collections on its first Monday, earning just Rs 21 lakh on Day 4.

Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film has so far managed to collect only Rs 2.98 crore worldwide.

The movie, which also stars Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy, ran across 1,216 shows with an occupancy of nine per cent.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Day 11 Box Office Collection

Daadi Ki Shaadi continues to struggle at the box office and is yet to cross the Rs 1 crore mark in its second week.

On Day 11, the film witnessed a sharp 77.55 per cent drop in collections, earning just Rs 11 lakh.

The film stars Neetu Singh, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb, and R. Sarathkumar.

On Monday, the movie ran across 367 shows with an occupancy of 10 per cent. Its worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 6.97 crore.

Raja Shivaji Day 18 Box Office Collection

Having crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally, Raja Shivaji is now beginning to slow down at the box office.

On Day 18, the film earned Rs 1.15 crore from 2,165 shows with an occupancy of 13.8 per cent. Marathi shows contributed Rs 1 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 15 lakh. The film also registered a 66.7 per cent drop in collections on Monday.

The ensemble cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh, with a cameo appearance by Salman Khan.

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film’s worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 105.42 crore.

ALSO READ: 'My Dignified Silence Should Never Be Mistaken For Weakness': Aarti Ravi’s Strong Statement Amid Ongoing Divorce Battle

Patriot Day 18 Box Office Collection

Patriot recorded the lowest single-day earnings on its third Monday, collecting just Rs 4 lakh from 158 shows with an occupancy of only eight per cent.

The film also witnessed a 66.67 per cent decline in collections on Day 18.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film stars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon.

The film is currently running only in Malayalam, with dubbed versions expected to release soon. Its worldwide collection stands at Rs 79.82 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Day 32 Box Office Collection

Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla earned just Rs 70 lakh on Day 32, marking its fifth Monday in theatres.

This is the film’s lowest single-day collection so far, as it registered a 63.2 per cent drop compared to the previous Monday.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

With an India gross of Rs 200.45 crore, the film’s worldwide collection has reached Rs 253.95 crore.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Day 61 Box Office Collection

Popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now entered its ninth week in theatres.

Although the film’s box office performance has slowed considerably over the past few weeks, it continues to attract audiences. On Day 61, the Aditya Dhar directorial earned Rs 15 lakh from 389 shows with an occupancy of 14 per cent.

The film’s worldwide collection now stands at a massive Rs 1,798.36 crore, making it India’s second-highest-grossing film after Dangal.