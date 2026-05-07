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HomeEntertainmentKartavya Trailer Drops: Saif Ali Khan Investigates Murder Twist In Gritty Crime Drama

Kartavya Trailer Drops: Saif Ali Khan Investigates Murder Twist In Gritty Crime Drama

Netflix drops the intense Kartavya trailer! Saif Ali Khan as cop Pawan battles duty and family threats after a journalist's murder. Caught in power games and moral grey areas.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 07 May 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netflix crime drama 'Kartavya' stars Saif Ali Khan as a cop.
  • A journalist's shooting forces Khan into a tense manhunt.
  • Officer Pawan navigates power games, family threats, and moral dilemmas.
  • The film explores blurred lines between right, wrong, and duty.

Excitement builds for Netflix's latest crime drama Kartavya, where Saif Ali Khan plays a cop trapped in a deadly web. A journalist shot under his watch sparks a tense manhunt, pulling him into power games and family threats. Will duty destroy his world? The gripping trailer just dropped, teasing tough choices ahead. Get ready for a thriller that blurs right and wrong, streaming soon.

 Trailer Launch Details

Netflix unveiled the Kartavya trailer on May 7. The crime drama stars Saif Ali Khan and is directed by Pulkit. Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, it premieres on Netflix on May 15.

 Plot Overview

The story follows Pawan, a police officer played by Saif Ali Khan. He faces scrutiny after a journalist is shot while under his watch. Pressure from senior officers leads him into a manhunt for the attacker. Pawan learns a minor boy named Harpal did the killing. Harpal's father says the boy worked for Anand Shri, played by Saurabh Dwivedi. Anand exploits minors for illegal jobs and makes them vanish after.

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 Family And Conflict

The plot shifts to Pawan's home life. His family faces threats after a fight with his brother. This pulls him into clashes at work and home, forcing tough picks between duty and loved ones.

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 Cast List

Besides Saif Ali Khan, the film stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.

 Saif's Thoughts

Saif Ali Khan said in a statement, "Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself, between what he believes is right, what's expected of him, and what he must protect. What drew me to Kartavya is that it doesn't offer easy answers; it puts you in uncomfortable spaces and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost. Working with Pulkit and the entire cast made this journey even more compelling and thrilling. It's been especially exciting to collaborate with Red Chillies Entertainment for the first time on a project as layered as Kartavya. We're excited for audiences across the world to engage with this story on Netflix."

 Director's View

Director Pulkit described Kartavya as a story set in moral grey areas, where certainty remains elusive and every choice has consequences. He said the film attempts to explore the human conflicts beneath the surface of a crime story. This marks Saif Ali Khan’s first project with Red Chillies Entertainment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of the new crime drama starring Saif Ali Khan?

The new crime drama starring Saif Ali Khan is called Kartavya. It's a Netflix original.

When did the trailer for Kartavya release and when does the series premiere?

The trailer for Kartavya was unveiled on May 7. The series premieres on Netflix on May 15.

What is the basic plot of Kartavya?

Kartavya follows a police officer, Pawan, who investigates a journalist's shooting under his watch. The investigation leads him into a dangerous network exploiting minors.

Who are some of the other actors in Kartavya?

Besides Saif Ali Khan, Kartavya stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Red Chillies Netflix Saif Ali Khan Kartavya Pawan Cop Pulkit Director
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