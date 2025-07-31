Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentKarisma Kapoor Seen In Delhi Amid Dispute Over Late Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Cr Estate

Karisma Kapoor's has sparked speculation as it comes weeks after the sudden demise of her former husband, Sunjay Kapur, and growing tensions around his estate.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 10:12 AM (IST)

Amid an escalating inheritance battle worth ₹30,000 crore, Karisma Kapoor was recently spotted arriving in Delhi along with her children, Samaira and Kiaan. Her visit has sparked speculation as it comes weeks after the sudden demise of her former husband, Sunjay Kapur, and growing tensions around his estate.

Karisma Kapoor Flies to Delhi With Children

On Wednesday, videos circulated online showing the actor walking out of the Delhi airport with her kids. While Karisma led the way dressed in a casual oversized white shirt and jeans, her daughter Samaira followed in a black outfit, and Kiaan trailed close behind. The trio quickly made their way to their car, avoiding the media glare.

The timing of her visit coincides with the intensifying legal feud within the Kapur family over Sunjay’s vast estate and stakes in the Sona Group. Karisma, however, kept a low profile and did not issue any public statements.

ALSO READ: Priya Sachdev Becomes ‘Priya Sunjay Kapur’ On Instagram After Board Appointment Amid ₹30,000 Cr Estate Dispute

Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur's Death

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 during a polo match in England. According to his friend Suhel Seth, “Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.” Sona Comstar, the company he chaired, also attributed the cause of death to a heart attack, without further details.

Following his death, his mother, Rani Kapur, has laid claim to the family’s business empire. She stated that a will dated June 30, 2015, makes her the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur’s estate—making her the majority shareholder in the multi-crore Sona Group. Rani has also raised concerns about the “highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances” surrounding her son’s death in the UK.

Karisma Breaks Silence After Ex-Husband’s Death

Karisma turned 51 on June 25 and addressed fans' wishes with a brief note on Instagram the following day: “Thank you everyone for ur warm wishes and support (red heart and folded hands emoticons).” It was the first time she publicly acknowledged Sunjay's passing.

She had also attended his funeral in Delhi and the subsequent prayer meet, seen supporting the Kapur family alongside her children. Karisma and Sunjay were married from 2003 to 2016 and share two children. Post-divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017, and the couple has a son named Azarias.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur
