Kareena Kapoor Wishes Inaaya On Her Birthday, Shares Pics With Saif Ali Khan And Jeh

Actress Kareena Kapoor recently took to social media to celebrate her niece Inaaya Naumi’s birthday, sharing sweet glimpses of the little one enjoying time with Jeh and Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena posts unseen pic of Inaaya with Jeh

On Monday, Kareena, fondly known as Bebo, posted two heartwarming photos on Instagram. In the first, Inaaya is seen posing with Saif, who holds her lovingly while smiling at the camera. The second, a candid black-and-white shot, captures Kareena with her son Jeh and Inaaya. In the frame, Jeh is cradled by his nanny while Kareena holds Inaaya in her arms, gazing affectionately at her young cousin.

Accompanying the photos, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday Princess Innaya …love, joy and all the not sugar free cake in the world @kunalkemmu @sakpataudi.”

Inaaya, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turned eight on September 29. The young birthday girl shares a particularly close bond with her cousins, Taimur and Jeh, often seen in playful moments together. From family gatherings to casual playdates, the trio’s fun and affectionate interactions highlight the warmth and closeness of the Ali Khan-Pataudi family.

Saba Pataudi also wishes Inaaya

Saif’s sister, Saba Pataudi, also sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Inaaya. Sharing a few family photos, she wrote, “Happy 8th Birthday my innijaan To watching you grow ...,Every moment has been so precious And each year you become more kind intelligent and beautiful , inside n out Love u to the moon and back my baby girl. Im SO proud of U.Keep shining 8 photos plus 1 for luck!.”

Last year, Inaaya’s seventh birthday was celebrated with an animal-themed party organised by Soha and Kunal. The intimate gathering included close family members, such as Kareena, Saif, and their sons Taimur and Jeh. The celebration featured unicorn-inspired decorations, a two-tiered cake, and memorable moments, including Saif planting a kiss on Inaaya and the little girl feeding cake to her aunt Kareena.