Kareena Kapoor Gets Candid: ‘Nepotism Doesn’t Guarantee A Lifelong Career’

Kareena Kapoor has always been upfront about the nepotism debate, openly acknowledging the privilege of being born into a renowned film family. While she admits that her lineage opened doors early on, the actress firmly believes that longevity in Bollywood depends solely on talent, consistency, and audience acceptance—not a surname.

Kareena Kapoor on Nepotism

In a recent interview for We The Women with Barkha Dutt, Kareena reiterated her stance on nepotism, stating, “Nepotism can get you a debut, not a life-long career. The audience acceptance decides your fate, not your surname.”

The actress emphasised that the industry is tougher than ever, and sustaining a career requires far more than familial advantage.

Aadar Jain Shares His Perspective

In an interview with ETimes, Kareena’s cousin Aadar Jain also opened up about the ongoing debate.

He said, “People discuss nepotism, but I haven’t reaped its rewards. Sure, I am Raj Kapoor’s grandson, and I am cousins with Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, but that doesn’t mean I get to star in 50 films a year or continuously sign brand deals and endorsements. Sadly, in that regard, I haven’t been a product of nepotism.”

Kareena Kapoor’s Work Front

Kareena was last seen as Avni Kamat Singham in Singham Again, the fifth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. Directed and written by Shetty, the 2024 action entertainer also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Next, Kareena will be seen in the upcoming Netflix documentary Dining with the Kapoors, offering viewers an inside look into the legendary Kapoor family as they gather for a traditional meal. The documentary premieres on November 21.

About Dining With The Kapoors

The special is created by Armaan Jain, who serves as showrunner, and directed by Smriti Mundhra, known for The Romantics.

Set to release on November 21, the documentary brings together an extensive list of Kapoor family members, including:

Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manoj Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Bharat Sahni, Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shaira Kapoor, Namita Kapur, Kanchan Desai, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, and Pooja Desai.

Interestingly, the teaser reveals little about the exact format of the show. Instead, it highlights heartwarming moments, playful banter, inside jokes, and nostalgic interactions that hint at a celebration of the Kapoor legacy and the enduring bond among its members.