Kareena Kapoor’s Fevicol Dance In UK Goes Viral, But Her Dance Has Fans Divided

HomeEntertainmentKareena Kapoor’s Fevicol Dance In UK Goes Viral, But Her Dance Has Fans Divided

Kareena Kapoor’s Fevicol dance at a Birmingham event went viral, drawing mixed reactions as fans debated her comfort on stage.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 08:33 PM (IST)
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently graced an event in Birmingham, dazzling fans with her stunning presence. A video from the night has since gone viral, showing the actress dancing to her blockbuster track Fevicol Se in front of a packed crowd.

Kareena Kapoor Sets Stage Ablaze At UK Event

While the performance sparked excitement among her admirers, many felt the actress seemed visibly uncomfortable during the act. In the clip, Kareena is seen adjusting her moves to fit the occasion, as the audience cheered and men on stage applauded her.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaara khan (@zahra_khan5)

Social Media Divided Over Kareena’s Dance

The viral video has triggered a flurry of comments online, with fans sharing mixed opinions. One user wrote,“Bechari actresses itne decent hoke jati hain events me or wahan nachwa dete hain log wo bhi akele.”

Some fans criticised the song choice, saying it was inappropriate for the occasion. “She was the guest for the Malabar jewellery showroom in the UK, but this dance didn’t suit the event, even she felt uncomfortable,” one comment read. 

The event itself drew thousands of fans, influencers, and artists, reaffirming Kareena’s global popularity. From chanting her name to capturing glimpses of her performance, the overwhelming response showcased the actress’s unmatched star power.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Jaane Jaan, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, and Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders. She is now gearing up for Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming crime drama Daayra, where she will star opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 08:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor
