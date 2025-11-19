Karan Johar Reveals He Dialled Down His Fashion So Roohi & Yash Don’t Face Bullying At School

Karan Johar has always embraced flamboyance, but the filmmaker revealed he has consciously toned down his fashion choices to shield his twins, Yash and Roohi, from potential ridicule at school. During a chat with Sania Mirza on Serving It Up With Sania, the director spoke openly about navigating parenthood in the age of viral content.

‘I literally changed the clothes I wear’

Karan admitted that even though he restricts his children’s screen exposure, they’ll eventually stumble upon old videos of him online. “Their iPad and screen time are limited, and yet things are popping up. What’s really scary about me is that I might have done things as a form of expression. I know I’ve danced on Jaya Pradha’s steps to a song on Dafli Wale, not on Rishi Kapoor’s steps,” he said.

He added that comments made at his kids’ school prompted him to rethink his wardrobe: “Now, because of things that are being said at school, I literally changed the clothes I wear. I am adapting so they don’t have to be afraid of what people at school might say if I’m wearing a sequin jacket. I am a maximalist. There are many people who say, be who you are. But you’re always worried as a parent. I am worried they’ll go online and they’ll find footage that may embarrass them, and I hope they aren’t.”

Despite the adjustments, Karan told Sania he doesn’t want to compromise on authenticity and hopes his children grow up embracing inclusivity in all forms.

About Karan Johar’s family

Karan lives in Mumbai with his mother, Hiroo Johar. He welcomed his twins, Roohi and Yash, via surrogacy in 2017. On the work front, he last directed the 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.