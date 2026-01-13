Karan Aujla Accused Of Cheating As Canada-Based Musician Alleges Secret Relationship

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Popular Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has found himself at the centre of a controversy after a Canada-based artist levelled serious allegations against him, claiming she was kept in the dark about his marriage during their alleged relationship.

Cheating allegations against Karan Aujla

The woman, known as msgorimusic on Instagram and part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym, alleged that she was involved in what she described as a “private” relationship with the 28-year-old singer, unaware at the time that he was married to Palak Aujla. According to her, matters escalated after the relationship came to light, following which she claims she was “silenced and publicly shamed”. She further alleged that Aujla’s team contacted an Indian influencer to circulate misleading information in an attempt to manage the fallout.

Screenshot of statement goes viral on Reddit

A screenshot of her statement surfaced on Reddit and quickly gained traction online. In the post, she wrote, “I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up."

She went on to add, “Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out,” she added.

Following the allegations, the artist has continued to repost related content on her Instagram Stories, reiterating that she is openly addressing the issue rather than remaining silent.

Artist says she is refusing to stay silent

In another post shared on Monday, she reflected on the cost of speaking out and the power dynamics around silence. She wrote, “Too many women have been manipulated, shamed, and publicly rewritten so others could avoid accountability. I won’t participate in that pattern anymore. This is for every woman who’s been taught to shrink, doubt herself, or carry blame that was never hers. You don’t need permission to stand in your integrity. You don’t need approval to speak clearly. Power doesn’t yell. It doesn’t chase. It stands. If you’re a woman ready to rise, to learn how a grounded feminist leads with self-respect, clarity, and composure. This is how you take your power back.”

Karan Aujla, born Jaskaran Singh Aujla, is married to his childhood sweetheart Palak Aujla. The two reportedly met during their teenage years and were in a long-term relationship for nearly a decade before tying the knot in a private ceremony in Mexico in 2023.