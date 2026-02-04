Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘Gangster Lage Hue Hain…,’ Kapil Sharma’s Witty Dig At Lawrence Bishnoi Gang After Attack On His Cafe Goes Viral

Kapil Sharma's Kap’s Café was attacked three times in four months, with associates of Lawrence Bishnoi claiming responsibility.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma made a humorous remark about the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after they took responsibility for multiple attacks on his cafe in Canada last year. Sharma, during a Netflix event, joked, “Ek do mulkon ke gangster lage hue hain aaj kal.” He later realised the sensitivity of his comment and asked the videographers to cut that part, only to learn the event was being streamed live.

Kapil Sharma’s Viral Exchange At Netflix Event

The now-viral clip opens to show Sharma posing a question to Netflix India’s Vice President of Content, Monika Shergill, “Mujhe ek baat puchni thi aapse. Aapki kab se nazar thi mere par [I wanted to ask you something. Since when have you had your eyes on me]?”

Shergill responded, “Meri nazar, India ki nazar… aur hopefully, 11 mulko ki police ki nazar nahi hone chahiye aap par [My eyes… India’s eyes… and hopefully, the police from 11 countries aren’t keeping an eye on you].”

Before she could finish, Sharma interjected with, “Ek do mulkon ke gangster bhi lage hue hain aaj kal [These days, gangsters from one or two countries seem to be keeping an eye on me],” hinting at Bishnoi and his associates. 

Seconds later, he laughed and asked the videographers to cut the footage but then noticed the live broadcast, jokingly asking how much more they were recording. “Saare lage hue hain, live enjoy nahi karte hain kuch… [Everyone’s recording, no one enjoys it live],” he said, returning to the conversation with Shergill.

Shergill then concluded, “…Hamari nazar to bhot time se aap par hai Kapil… [We’ve definitely been keeping an eye on you for a long time, Kapil].”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TCX.official (@tellychakkar)

Attack On Kap’s Cafe

In 2025, Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, expanded their business horizons by opening Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada. However, the cafe has since survived three separate shooting incidents.

During the first attack on July 10, at least 10 rounds were fired at the café’s windows. At the time of the incident, some employees were inside. Harjit Singh Laddi, reportedly linked to a local terrorist outfit, claimed responsibility. The second attack, on August 28, involved at least 25 shots, accompanied by a threatening video message warning that the next action would take place in Mumbai if Sharma didn’t comply with their demands. Following this, security around Sharma’s house was beefed up. The most recent firing occurred on October 16, with a video showing a man firing at least 12 rounds from a car window.

The latest acts of violence have been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. Associates Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu (alias Kulveer Sidhu) claimed responsibility via social media, even going as far as warning the general public to stay away from the cafe.

In a breakthrough for law enforcement, the Delhi Police arrested Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon in November. Sekhon is alleged to be a primary conspirator in the August shooting and is reportedly a key member of Dhillon's gang.



Published at : 04 Feb 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
Kapil Sharma
