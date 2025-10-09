Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Kapil Sharma Had No Hair And A Potbelly': Sidhu Remembers Comedian's Early TV Days

'Kapil Sharma Had No Hair And A Potbelly': Sidhu Remembers Comedian’s Early TV Days

Navjot Singh Sidhu praised Kapil Sharma’s rise from humble beginnings, recalling how the comedian started on TV with a potbelly and no hair, proving talent shines when given the right platform.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Navjot Singh Sidhu, who made a striking return with The Great Indian Kapil Show, is all set for another television venture as a judge on the latest season of India’s Got Talent. In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Sidhu lauded Kapil Sharma’s talent and reflected on his own life journey, including an unexpected encounter with former US President George Bush.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Kapil Sharma's struggle

Speaking candidly about chasing one’s dreams, Sidhu said, “Following your passion isn’t easy. Neither your parents nor society appreciates it. Parents tell you to become a doctor or an engineer. They stifle your aspirations and force you to study. Meanwhile, society is constantly trying to belittle you. So, you have to overcome the hurdle; the biggest disease in the world is what people will say. Furthermore, talent needs a platform. Talent without opportunity is meaningless. For example, Kapil Sharma used to work two days a week at Bhullar’s theatre society for Rs 100. Then, when he first appeared on TV in 2006, he had no hair, a potbelly, and looked like a 45-year-old. But when he performed on a bigger platform, his talent shone. In the IPL, people also become stars overnight because they get a bigger platform.”

Sidhu emphasised how talent alone is not enough without opportunities to showcase it, citing Kapil Sharma’s rise as an example of talent meeting the right stage.

The charm of Sidhuisms

Known for his witty one-liners, Sidhu’s quotes have earned the affectionate tag Sidhuism among fans. Recalling a remarkable moment, he shared, “When I was in the BJP, Sardar Manmohan Singh invited me to dinner. His PA called and told me that George Bush was coming and asked what Sidhuism was. He was told that whatever this man says becomes Sidhuism. So he said, ‘I want to meet him.’ When I went, he asked me to quote a quote on positivity. I said, ‘Keep your face towards the sun so you never have to see your shadow.’ He laughed, but I didn’t plan these things. I just speak from the heart, and people connect with it.”

A gradual comeback

Sidhu had taken a sabbatical in 2023 and stepped back from politics following his wife’s cancer diagnosis. In 2025, he launched his own YouTube channel in April and returned to Netflix India with The Great Indian Kapil Show. His new role as a judge on India’s Got Talent sees him sharing the screen with Malaika Arora and Shaan. The popular talent show airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
